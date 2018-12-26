The American Society for Engineering Management recently announced that Dr. Hiral Shah, an Indian American professor at St. Cloud State University in Minnesota, has been named a fellow.
“Congratulations Professor Hiral Shah on earning an @ASEMConnect Fellow Award. Shah teaches in the engineering management graduate program and advises the ASEM student chapter,” the university said in a tweet.
The award represents the highest level of membership in ASEM and is presented annually to select candidates who have eight years of continuous membership in ASEM with significant service, demonstrated engineering management accomplishments and continuing distinguished service and contributions to ASEM, the university said in a news release.
Shah accepted the award Oct. 19 during the ASEM International Conference at the Coeur d’Alene Resort in Coeur d’Alene, Idaho, the university said in its Nov. 27 news release.
She teaches in the engineering management graduate program at St. Cloud State University where she serves as faculty adviser for the ASEM student chapter.
Her research interest is in the area of online teaching, curriculum and certification exam development, project management, and lean manufacturing
Shah has a master’s degree and doctorate in engineering management from Eastern Michigan University and a bachelor of engineering degree in mechanical engineering from Maharaja Sayajirao University of Baroda, India.
Shah is a recipient of Frank Woodbury Outstanding Service Award in 2013 and Meritorious Service Award in 2012 from ASEM.
She is a certified enterprise integrator, certified professional in engineering management and project management professional.
Shah has served on the ASEM Board of Directors as a regional director, as an EMBOK editor, and more recently as a publications’ director for four major ASEM publications: EMJ, EM Handbook, EMBOK Guide, and EM Practice Periodical. She is also a member of the Project Management Institute.
