The American Society of Civil Engineers last month announced its latest group of Fellows, with two Indian Americans, one of Indian-origin, and a Bangladeshi American among the honorees.
ASCE members elected to Fellow status have made celebrated contributions and developed creative solutions that have enhanced lives. Just three percent of society members hold this prestigious honor, the society said.
The Fellows included Veera Gnaneswar Gude, Avinash Prasad, Mohana Rao Killada, and AKM Anawarul Islam.
Gude is an associate professor of environmental engineering in the Department of Civil and Environmental Engineering at Mississippi State University.
The Indian American professor has over 18 years of academic, industry and research experience in the environmental engineering field, including six years with Du Pont Singapore and a startup company in Seattle, Wash. While in industry, he provided many innovative solutions for industrial wastewater and stormwater management and treatment. He has been a team member of numerous process design and environmental engineering projects ranging from $5,000 to over $70 million, according to his bio on ASCE’s website.
Gude’s research efforts were funded by the NSF, EPA, USGS and others. His efforts have resulted in industry collaborations, two patents, and over 150 scholarly publications, including 75 highly regarded discipline-specific journal articles and five books.
His scientific research contributions have been recognized through awards at national, and international platforms. He has made more than 150 presentations related to scientific and educational research and delivered more than 40 invited lectures, panelist talks, and presentations, his bio added.
He has served New Mexico State University, Oregon Institute of Technology and Mississippi State University in different capacities as faculty.
Gude received a B.S. from Osmania University, India, an M.S. from National University of Singapore and a Ph.D. from New Mexico State University.
Prasad is an engineer and land surveyor with more than 25 years of professional experience in civil engineering and management.
The Indian American is currently a Ph.D. candidate at New York University. His ongoing doctorate major is in bridge asset management. The main topic of research is development and evaluation of a risk assessment degradation model for bridge asset management. The model will use field inspection data and observed changes of structural conditions for the condition rating of the bridge, his bio notes.
Research will identify bridge degradation indicators that are measured over time for assessment of the current bridge condition rating and its time-dependent development.
Prasad’s doctorate degree minors are structural engineering and technology management. The Indian researcher has a double master of science degrees, in civil engineering and engineering management, from the New Jersey Institute of Technology.
Killada is an associate director of operations for the transit and geotechnical arm of AECOM in India.
With 17 years of civil engineering experience, he has worked on and delivered a variety of projects in the United States and India, including metro systems, roadways, aviation, and civil projects.
Killada is responsible for more than 25 major and 40 minor projects in both countries, and is the project manager of multibillion-dollar heavy civil infrastructure projects involving the Mumbai, Nagpur, Pune and Chennai metros, as well as being responsible for their financial management, according to his bio.
He was project manager of the winning team of the Hyperloop One Global Challenge competition, participated in by over 2,600 teams worldwide and widely covered in the U.S., European and Indian media.
Killada has a master’s degree in civil engineering from the University of New Mexico and a bachelor’s degree in civil engineering from Andhra University of Vizag, India. He is a licensed professional engineer.
Islam is a professor of civil engineering at Youngstown State University.
He worked on construction of the Jamuna Multipurpose Bridge in Bangladesh as well as a 24-story Ministry of Education building and expressway bridges in Singapore before moving to the United States, and has been at YSU since 2005.
Along with sponsorship from local companies, he organized the Mahoning Valley Miniature Bridge Building Competition among high school students from 2008 to 2015, his bio said.
Islam is involved with the ASCE Youngstown Branch, attending its meetings regularly. Since 2012, he has also been the faculty advisor to YSU’s ASCE Student Chapter, whose many successes under his leadership and support include Regional Championships in Concrete Canoe and Steel Bridge and accolades in the national competitions, it said.
Islam received his undergraduate degree in civil engineering from Bangladesh University of Engineering and Technology in 1992. He earned his M.S. and Ph.D. from Florida State University in 2000 and 2005, respectively.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.