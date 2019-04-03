A pair of Indian American political candidates were seeking seats in races in Illinois and Pennsylvania, but neither ended up claiming victory.
In Illinois, Ald. Ameya Pawar was hoping to take over as treasurer in Chicago. Up against state Rep. Melissa Conyears-Ervin in an April 2 runoff, Pawar mustered a mere 40 percent of the vote, falling 20 points shy of the victor.
Pawar, 38, has represented his North Side ward since 2011. As he did during his aborted run for the Democratic nomination for governor in the last election cycle, Pawar cast himself as the progressive choice, vowing to create a public bank to refinance student debt and invest in affordable housing and to launch an office of economic empowerment, according to his campaign site.
“A little over 40 percent of Chicago voted for someone who was running to launch a public bank and pilot universal basic income, and I think we’ve moved the needle on these issues,” said Pawar, according to a Chicago Tribune report.
Pawar was endorsed by U.S. Reps. Jesus “Chuy” Garcia and Mike Quigley and SEIU Local 1, which represents janitors, door attendants and other service workers.
In Pennsylvania’s 37th Senatorial District, D. Raja, a Republican, was hoping to win the seat against Democrat Pam Iovino in a special election race that has garnered national attention.
The Democrat and Navy veteran Iovino gained 52 percent of the vote to best Raja, who earned 48 percent.
The election, which was expected to be close and possibly decided by a few hundred votes, was officially decided when Raja conceded to Iovino by phone at around 9:30 p.m., the Post-Gazette reported.
Raja, a first-generation immigrant and South Hills businessman, asserted that Pennsylvania could see billions in GDP growth, thousands of new jobs and billions in revenue by letting the energy sector grow, the report said.
“I offered a vision of jobs for the region, and I hope that she — I know that she — will do the same for our region, make our region prosperous going forward,” Raja said in an address to supporters at a restaurant in Upper St. Clair, according to the publication.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.