Indian American writer Amitava Kumar’s book, “Immigrant, Montana,” has left former President Barack Obama mighty impressed.
The former president Dec. 28 took to Facebook to reveal the same, sharing a list of his favorite books, songs, and movies of the year, continuing his “favorite tradition” of sharing his year-end lists.
“It gives me a moment to pause and reflect on the year through the books, movies, and music that I found most thought-provoking, inspiring, or just plain loved. It also gives me a chance to highlight talented authors, artists, and storytellers – some who are household names and others who you may not have heard of before,” he wrote.
“Immigrant Montana” follows the life of a young Indian man, Kailash, who comes to the U.S. to attend graduate school. The book, which revolves around how he navigates his life in the U.S., also deals with love, migration, race and politics.
Kumar thanked Obama on Twitter, writing: “Mr. President, Thank you for reading my novel, Immigrant, Montana.”
Obama also named Indian-origin author V.S. Naipaul’s “A House for Mr Biswas” on that list, which also included former First Lady Michelle Obama’s “Becoming.”
Among his favorite movies were “Black Panther,” “Blindspotting,” “The Rider” and “The Death of Stalin.”
“Apes••t by The Carters,” “Bad Bad News by Leon Bridges,” “Could’ve Been by H.E.R. (feat. Bryson Tiller),” and “Disco Yes by Tom Misch (feat. Poppy Ajudha)” were some of his favorite songs of 2018, he wrote.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.