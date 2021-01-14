Indian American Amway chief executive Milind Pant recently joined the U.S.-India Business Council’s global board of directors as vice chair.
The other two vice chairs are Biocon chairperson Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw and Nasdaq executive Edward Knight.
Pant joined Amway in January 2019 as CEO. He leads the overall management of Amway and is responsible for setting the company’s strategic vision and growth strategies, according to his bio. Pant reports directly to and holds a seat on Amway’s board of directors. He is the first non-family member to run the business since its founding in 1959, it said.
Most recently, Pant was president of Pizza Hut International with Yum! Brands. In this role, he led the international division across 109 countries with more than 9,000 Pizza Hut stores. He was also previously president, Yum! China; served as managing director, Yum! Thailand; and chief marketing officer, Yum! Indian subcontinent.
Prior to joining Yum! Brands, Pant spent 14 years with Unilever in a variety of executive roles, including vice president for Foods for Africa, Middle East, Turkey.
He holds a master’s degree in international business from the Indian Institute of Foreign Trade and a master’s degree in management studies from Birla Institute of Technology and Sciences.
IANS adds: “The perspectives of the new vice chairs will be invaluable as the council charts a path forward in the post-pandemic era and work to deepen the U.S.-India partnership,” USIBC chairman Vijay Advani said in a statement from Washington, D.C.
As vice chairs, Mazumdar-Shaw, Pant and Knight will work with council president Nisha Biswal and its policy directors to elevate priorities in key sectors and lead meetings between industry and government.
The trio will also work to amplify the voice of industry on international trade and investment issues and emphasize the key role that businesses can play in strengthening democratic institutions and combatting the global pandemic.
“I am honored to serve the council, which is committed to enhancing the U.S.-India bilateral trade. In my new role, I look forward to forging collaborative initiatives in pharma and healthcare in research, innovation and skill development between our two nations,” Mazumdar-Shaw said.
The pandemic has provided an opportunity for robust engagement between the two countries that can lead to knowledge sharing in digital healthcare, medical technologies and intellectual property-led drug and vaccine innovation to deliver healthcare solutions, she added.
The council represents top global firms operating across the U.S., India and the Indo-Pacific. Recognizing that the U.S.-India trade is driven by new business hubs, the council is also focused on strengthening connections between cities and states in both countries.
