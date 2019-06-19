LOS GATOS, Calif. — Hours before he was due to deliver the afternoon keynote address at the IIT Bay Area Leadership conference in Santa Clara, Calif., June 15, former McKinsey CEO Rajat Gupta, in an exclusive interview here with India-West, proclaimed his innocence and stated he was wrongly convicted.
The Indian American business titan was the first non-American born person to head McKinsey where he served his entire career. Gupta served on many boards, including Goldman Sachs, as its director. He was also deeply involved with numerous philanthropic endeavors related to India’s development and global public health, among other issues.
Gupta was convicted in 2012 for passing insider information about Goldman to his business partner, Raj Rajaratnam, with whom he founded Voyager Capital.
The conviction was upheld, and Gupta began serving his prison term June 17, 2014 at FMC Devens in Massachusetts, a minimum security prison. He was released on Jan. 5, 2016, and served the last two months of his sentence in house arrest at his Manhattan home.
In the televised interview with India-West — which can be viewed in its entirety at https://urlzs.com/tWjFH — Gupta discussed former U.S. attorney Preet Bharara’s “over-zealous” role in his conviction.
“There was no direct evidence of any kind. I had inside information in my possession for over 30 years. So why would I suddenly decide to give inside information when there was zero benefit?” he queried.
“They could never prove any criminal intent. They spun a good story, a believable one, but not a true one,” Gupta stated to India-West.
In his memoir, “Mind Without Fear,” released in March by Rosetta Books, Gupta characterized himself in his preface as: “An Orphan. Immigrant. Businessman. Leader. Philanthropist. Role Model. And Convicted Felon.”
The father of four daughters and grandfather of four said that — though he would not wish it on anyone — he actually enjoyed his time in prison. “I had kind of resolved to myself that I would take that time to actually improve myself,” he said, noting that he took long walks, played bridge, made new friends, and developed a new view of the criminal justice system.
“There is lots wrong with the criminal justice system. We are the most incarcerated country in the world,” he stated, adding that 25 percent of the prison population is wrongly incarcerated and another 25 percent are over-sentenced.
“To get 10, 20 years for a minor drug offense such as selling marijuana on the street corner doesn't make any sense,” Gupta told India-West, adding that he is interested in working on criminal justice reform.
Gupta also discussed his prolific philanthropic endeavors, his legacy at McKinsey, and plans for the next chapter of his life. Below is a condensed version of the interview, edited for space considerations. (The unedited interview can be viewed at https://urlzs.com/tWjFH)
India-West: Do you believe you were the victim of an over-zealous prosecutor, former U.S. attorney Preet Bharara, nicknamed the ‘Sheriff of Wall Street?’
Rajat Gupta: Let's start with the last nickname ‘Sheriff of Wall Street.’ Which Wall Street people was he actually able to put in prison or prosecute? In those times there was a huge financial crisis. The perpetrators of the financial crisis were mostly financial institutions, mortgage companies, and so on. If you look at his record or the record of all the prosecutors there, they haven't been able to actually get to justice any of the real perpetrators of the financial crisis.
At the same time, the common people were losing their homes. They were losing their jobs. They were losing their pension funds and nobody was held accountable. So, he may call himself ‘Sheriff of Wall Street,’ but I don't think that there was any sheriff that went after Wall Street.
IW: You chose not to testify at your trial, and in your book you stated that you regret not testifying. Why did you choose not to testify?
RG: I had told my lawyers that I want to testify. They had been consistently against the idea but I still kept saying I want to testify. And as I was going through the trial they kept saying: ‘You know, we really recommend you don't testify’.
And I was pretty disheartened because the prosecution kept on insisting on things that were not true and they were ruling against me all the time by the judge. It was a very disheartening kind of experience in terms of what I thought justice system should be, and what it actually was by the end of the three weeks.
I Succumbed to Fear
RG continued: When the government closed their case on Friday, we told the judge that I was going to testify next week. But over the weekend I think I succumbed to fear. (My lawyers told me) ‘if you testify and you’re found guilty, your sentence will be longer. Why do you want to put yourself through that?
It was a bad decision. Not that I could say that you know if the outcome would have been different if I had testified. I can't guarantee that. It may have been the same, but at least I would have been able to say I did everything I could. Now I really can't say that.
IW: So, if you did have to do it over, would you in fact testify?
RG: I would, I would like to. Yes, absolutely.
IW: I think your book in some way is the testimony that you were not allowed to present in court.
RG: Yes. Absolutely.
IW: You say in your book that you do not wish to defend yourself at this point, but I will ask you nevertheless: are you innocent of the charges on which you were convicted?
RG: Of course I'm innocent. I am quite at peace with myself. This book is not about re-litigating, but it's about my stating my point of view and my story in my own words and how I see it.
I don't think I committed any crime. I don't think that there was any justification to bring the charges. There was no case. There was no direct evidence of any kind. They could never prove any criminal intent.
I had inside information in my possession for 30 years. So, why would I suddenly decide to give inside information when there was zero benefit? They spun a good story, a believable one, but not a true one.
IW: Anil Kumar, your business partner, and also characterized as a protege in your book, took a plea deal. Do you believe that Anil’s testimony to prosecutors, as part of his plea deal, served as your own death knell?
RG: Anil knew nothing about the case. If you look at his testimony, there is nothing in it about the specific charges. There's nothing in it about the circumstances surrounding it.
He didn't know anything, but because he took a plea deal, he was at the government's calling and did whatever the government wanted him to do and wanted him to say.
I think that's not right. He should never have testified because he didn't know anything about the case.
I Trusted Raj Rajaratnam
IW: In your book, you describe Rajaratnam as a rather unsavory character, but you chose to go into business with him, nonetheless, despite your own wife Anita having doubts about him. I wonder about that. Why did you choose to go into business with him?
RG: Well, you know, there is a lot of revisionist history right now since he was convicted. Before, there was no issue that he was one of the really rising stars of Wall Street. He was very much respected as a hedge fund manager. He had a very good reputation as a trader.
There were only three of us in that fund, so I trusted Rajaratnam. I thought he would treat me just like he treats himself, and that wasn't the case.
IW: During the trial, did you ever feel that your conviction was somewhat inevitable, given the national ‘Occupy Wall Street’ movement that was occurring at the same time?
RG: I certainly would say that the times had a role to play in it. The common people on the street were very angry and justifiably so. They were all losing their jobs, their pensions, their houses. If it had been a different time, I doubt the case would have even been brought because there was no real evidence.
I doubt I would have been convicted.
Life in Prison
IW: Five years and two days ago, you entered prison. Could you describe your emotions as you entered that first day?
RG: Well, I had kind of resolved myself that I would take that time to actually improve myself. My father was a freedom fighter and was in prison for 10 years and I learned a lot about prison life from the stories that he used to tell me.
I went in with the conviction that I wanted to treat it sort of like a monastery. You know, you go in there and you make sure you come out of it better in every way: physically, mentally, emotionally, spiritually. And that's how I treated it: saying ‘this is a stay in a monastery to give me time to reflect, give me time to think, give me time to invest in myself.’
I walked 10 miles a day. I did a lot of exercise. I meditated. I wrote. I read a lot.
I also made new friends who I would have never met in the course of my life.
Although I wouldn't wish it on anybody, it was an extraordinary experience, quite an extraordinary experience.
IW: And did that change your view on who the incarcerated are?
RG: Absolutely. In this country there is lots wrong with the criminal justice system. We are the most incarcerated country in the world, with by some estimates, 80 to 100 million Americans somehow directly impacted by incarceration of a close family member.
At least 25 percent of the people should never have been there. And I would say another 25 percent is probably over-sentenced. To get 10, 20 years for a minor drug offense like selling marijuana on the street corner doesn't make any sense.
And then it sort of spirals down: these young people come into the prison. They don't do anything to truly prepare them for coming back to society. So then they get into trouble again. Recidivism is like 60 to 70 percent. So it's a terrible situation. It's a huge cost to society.
I do want to get involved in criminal justice and prison reform because I've seen the underbelly of the justice system. I've seen the issues in the prison system. I think I will be a credible voice to make a difference and I plan to do that.
Thanked Rajaratnam in Prison
IW: You and Raj served time at the same prison. Did you actually ever speak to each other?
RG: Yes, we did.
IW: Was it cordial?
RG: When I first met him, I did say: ‘you are the reason I'm here.’ He didn't respond to that.
But I also told him that I knew for a fact that he was offered a plea deal to testify against me, and that he would get five years off his sentence.
He declined to take it. He said: ‘I have nothing bad to say about Rajat.’
I thought it was very courageous, for somebody who has been sentenced to 11 and a half years in prison, to turn that down. So I thanked him for that. He could have easily made up something.
Life After Prison
IW: Now that the book is finished and out, what do you have planned for the next chapter of your life?
RG: Well, I first need to slow down a little more. I mean, I used to have a very, you know, very crazy schedule.
I have four grand-kids and want to spend a little more time with the family. I'm 70, so it's time to reflect on myself.
By and large, my focus will be on philanthropy and family, and my own self-discovery.
Watch the full interview here:
