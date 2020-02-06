Anaheim Mayor Harry Sidhu participated in the United States Conference of Mayors Winter Meeting in Washington, D.C., earlier this month, the mayor’s office said in a Jan. 26 news release.
During the gathering of the nation’s mayors, Sidhu had the opportunity to meet with President Donald J. Trump at the White House Discussion on Transforming America’s Communities which took place Jan. 24.
“It was my honor to welcome our nation’s mayors to the White House as we continue to strengthen the bonds of cooperation between federal and local governments so that we can deliver great jobs, excellent schools, affordable healthcare, and safe communities for all of our people,” the president said.
“Highlights of my White House visit included the president’s signing of the Securing American Nonprofit Organizations Against Terrorism Act of 2019, briefings and discussion with Senior Administration Officials on a commitment to empowering local government to advance shared priorities,” Sidhu said.
The priorities, the mayor noted, included “driving urban revitalization through innovative tools like opportunity zones, facilitating economic development through deregulation, promoting workforce development with skills training and increased access to childcare and paid family leave, combating opioid drug crisis, and ensuring safe communities.”
Sidhu is the first Sikh Indian American mayor of the city of Anaheim – the 10th most populous city in California. With more than 360,000 residents, 24,000 businesses, and 30 million annual visitors, Anaheim is a major driver for Orange County’s economy, the release said.
During his first year in office, he has restored confidence in Anaheim’s economy and reinvigorated the Anaheim model of encouraging business growth and investment to fund public safety and community services for the people of Anaheim, it said.
As an entrepreneur and Anaheim’s first immigrant mayor in modern times, Sidhu is continuing a great Anaheim tradition with Empowering the American Dream, his vision for the city, the release said.
“In Anaheim,” Sidhu added, “the doors of opportunity will always be open for everyone to participate in the American Dream! Funding the investments our neighborhoods need and deserve depends on a rising tide of economic growth and tax revenues. By using the revenues generated by these assets and applying them into putting our residents and neighborhoods first – we can make Anaheim the City of the American Dream.”
