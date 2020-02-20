ANAHEIM, Calif. — The budding anger of a group of residents against Anaheim Mayor Harry Sidhu is now being channeled into a recall effort that became official with a notice being filed with the City Clerk Feb. 7. Sidhu’s detractors have 160 days to obtain 10,000 signatures to get it on the November ballot.
The spark for this move against the Republican Indian American mayor appears to have begun with senior residents at the Rancho La Paz mobile home park. Upset and angry at the way the park had been sold to Sidhu’s friend John Saunders, who began hiking rents to the extent of 80%, the mayor’s response was dismissive and unsympathetic, the group has told the media. It led to the charge of Sidhu allegedly racking up the interests of his campaign contributors at the expense of city residents.
The list of grievances against Sidhu is long. A Facebook page dedicated to the recall accuses the mayor of corruption and begins by listing the sale of the iconic and city-owned Angels Stadium. By a 4-2 vote, the Anaheim city council last December agreed to sell it and the surrounding lots – a total of 153 acres – to a company controlled by Angels owner Arte Moreno.
The sale price, the city said, was $325 million and therein lay the trouble, the page says. Appraisers have put that number at $500 million. Further, the city agreed to reduce the price if the new owners developed affordable housing and provided local employment, none of which was actually agreed to by the buyer, it was alleged.
There is also no clause which stops the owners from looking for city subsidies as the acquisition begins. With no guaranteed minimum sale price, no commitment for development from the new buyers and what critics say is the refusal of the city to insist on including the city’s name in the baseball team’s name, it became a charged issue for city residents.
Sidhu, while trying to be heard above the din, resorted to fighting back and clarifying his position with an op-ed in the Orange County Register in January. While defending the $325 million appraisal, he wrote, “But we are far from done. Last month’s vote was just the first part of a three-step process, with public consideration of a development agreement and community benefits still to come.
All three steps need to come together before the stadium site sale can be completed, somewhere around 2023 to 2025, with plenty of time for questions and public input.”
Of the touchy issue of “Anaheim” being included in the team’s name, Sidhu wrote, “Pushing for Anaheim in the team name likely would have meant major concessions by the city, in effect subsidizing the team’s name with public money, land or both.”
Speaking to India-West, Sidhu dubbed the recall effort “a distraction,” adding, “Voters understand I am working for them. I don’t think this going to go far.” He referred to a statement from Chris Nguyen, spokesman for the “No on the Mayor Sidhu Recall Committee,” which says, “Mayor Sidhu has only been in office for just over a year, but he has already taken decisive action to address homelessness, keep the Angels in Anaheim, fight for housing affordability, invest in every Anaheim neighborhood, and protect public safety.”
Sidhu told India-West, “These recall petitions are easy to start. It’s an easy tool. Look around you and it’s going on everywhere, in Irvine, Westminster…”
That the mayor was not particularly perturbed about the recall effort was evident in what he preferred to focus on. Speaking to India-West as he approached LAX where President Donald Trump was expected to headline fundraisers in Beverly Hills and Palm Springs, Sidhu excitedly said, “I am one of two people in Southern California going to greet him at the tarmac. I was honored to be asked by his staff to do this. I am a longtime supporter and have helped raise funds for him.”
