Long-shot presidential candidate Andrew Yang grabbed the lion’s share of Asian American dollars in the 3rd quarter, raising almost $1.5 million from the community, according to a report released by AAPI Data.
On Jan. 2, Yang’s campaign announced that he had raised $16.5 million for the 4th quarter from 400,000 donors and over one million contributions. The candidate’s biggest haul of $1.3 million came in shortly after his strong showing Dec. 19 in the Democratic Presidential Debate at Loyola Marymount University in Southern California, where he was the only candidate of color onstage.
Fourth quarter donations are not yet available for analysis, as the deadline for reporting is Jan. 30.
Indian American donors — who largely backed Rep. Tulsi Gabbard, D-Hawaii, in the 1st quarter; and California Sen. Kamala Harris, who has since dropped out, in the 2nd quarter — threw their support behind former Vice President Joe Biden in the 3rd quarter.
Biden, who leads the crowded Democratic presidential field, raised $246,000 from Indian Americans in the 3rd quarter. He raised more than $128,000 from Indian Americans in the second quarter, but had not yet entered the race during the first quarter.
Karthick Ramakrishnan, director of AAPI Data and professor of public policy at the University of California, Riverside, told India-West: “Biden has one well among establishment donors. The Indian American community has high regard for him and (Vermont Senator) Bernie Sanders, who represent opposite wings of the Democratic party.”
Ramakrishnan noted that both Sanders and Biden have strong name recognition among Indian Americans. Rep. Ro Khanna, D-Calif., is national co-chair of Sanders’ presidential campaign.
California state Assemblyman Ash Kalra — the lone Indian American in the California state Legislature — has also endorsed Sanders, proclaiming his support during the California Democratic Convention, and more recently, speaking at the opening of Sanders’ Fresno, California, office.
The Associated Press reported Jan. 8: California Rep. Ami Bera, a leader in the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee’s “frontline” program to protect vulnerable House members this fall, warned that a Sanders nomination would force more than 40 Democratic candidates in competitive districts — most of which were carried by Trump four years ago — “to run away from the nominee.”
Specifically, Bera cited Sanders’ signature health care plan, which would replace the nation’s private insurance system with a government-run Medicare for All system.
“You have to take Sen. Sanders seriously,” said Bera, who has endorsed Biden. “Those are going to be tough positions for our members to run on.”
Shekar Narasimhan, co-founder of the AAPI Victory Fund, told India-West that Biden represents “primarily comfort for Indian Americans, as he is a known quantity.”
“Indian Americans are not risk-takers,” he noted.
Both Ramakrishnan and Narasimhan cited Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren’s Indian American son-in-law — entrepreneur Sushil Tyagi, who is married to Warren’s daughter Amelia — as an “under-utilized resource” which could help her build bridges into the community. Warren gained little traction with Indian Americans in the 1st quarter of the race, raising less than $25,000. Her support in the community picked up dramatically in the 2nd quarter: she raised over $88,000. In the third quarter, Warren came in second behind Biden for Indian American donor support, raising $166, 141 from the community.
Despite an agenda which heavily focuses on promoting science, technology, engineering, and math, Yang has trailed in his efforts to engage the Indian American community, raising less than $25,000 overall, according to AAPI Data.
India-West’s survey of Yang’s Federal Election Commission reports for all three quarters varies with AAPI Data numbers; this publication’s analysis has Yang raising $70,295 from 127 large donors, those who have given more than $200. Only two Indian Americans have given the maximum amount of $2,800 to Yang’s campaign, and only 14 Indian Americans have given over $1,000 to the campaign of the tech entrepreneur, who has championed a universal basic income of $1,000 per month to offset the impact of jobs lost to artificial intelligence.
The majority of Yang’s Indian American contributors donated in the third quarter. As expected, overall, Yang raised most of his funds from those who listed some form of engagement with technology as their profession.
Unexpectedly, however, the candidate also received a significant amount of contributions from lower wage earners, including those who listed waiter, cook, janitor, student, and unemployed as their professions.
Overall, with Asian American donors, Yang outpaced Biden, who raised $846,000 from all AAPIs. Yang also raised more than front-runner Warren — $738,000 — and South Bend, Indiana Mayor Pete Buttigieg — $675,000. Sanders raised $466,000 from AAPIs in the 3rd quarter.
Sen. Corey Booker, D-New Jersey, who was the top money raiser in the 1st quarter, dropped down to sixth place for the third quarter, according to AAPI Data.
Both Narasimhan and Ramakrishnan told India-West that Yang will have to win at least one primary before getting his footing in the Indian American community. “He needs to do a better job of highlighting his agenda,” said Ramakrishnan, noting that Yang will have to go beyond universal basic income to address the issues Indian American voters are concerned about, such as the H-1B visa program, the continuation of the H-4 work authorization program, and rescinding the proposed Public Charge rule.
