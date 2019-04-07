The Anekant Community Center March 24, in conjunction with the Jain Center of Southern California, hosted its 29th annual health fair.
The event, organized by the Indian American Jain community, was open to all with nearly 200 individuals helped. The group – for the first time – included about half who were not of the Jain community and about 70 percent were not from the Indian American community, according to a news release.
“This is a testament to the fact that many non-Jains really look forward to this day as so many medical services can be availed at no cost under one roof in a matter of hours,” the release noted.
Among the services provided at the health fair included blood tests (sugar, cholesterol, or lipid profile, hemoglobin and hemoglobin A1c), doctor consultations, EKG/PAP Smear, mammogram, bone density assessment, eye tests and specialist consultations, it said.
A presentation was also held where JCSC president Dr. Jasvant Modi and ACC president Mahesh Wadher, fair coordinator Dr. Ramesh Kothari, and SMFT’s Manu Shah and Dr. Nitin Shah on behalf of Lestonnac Free Clinic addressed the participants and volunteers.
LFC brought all the dental equipment for the fair.
Among the helping hands at the event included some from Karen Denis’ students from KGI pharmacy school in Claremont, USC School of Pharmacy, Indian Pharmacists Association led by Tapsaya Desai, and many others. Niranjan Bhatt led volunteers to perform blood tests.
“JCSC and ACC feel very privileged to offer such humanitarian services to the community of Southern California; we hope more and more people take advantage of these services,” the release said.
