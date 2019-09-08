The Anekant Community Center, based in Southern California, announced that it, along with the United Service to Africa, recently embarked on a mission to Ghana for the first of five missions to address several areas of work.
The first mission, which ran from Aug. 5 through Aug. 9, Aug. 18 and Aug. 25, addressed the need for medical treatment, according to a press release from Anekant’s Indian American founder Dr. Nitin Shah.
Among the tasks dealt with during the mission included screenings for diabetes, high blood pressure and other conditions in three places in Asamang, Techiman and Apaah Seventh Day Adventis Clinic, serving 1,461 individuals in five days.
Additionally, another 480 individuals were served over four days with dental screenings and basic procedures at Kumasi and Techiman.
At Asamang, 354 were served over three and a half days for cataract surgeries. A total of 1,770 people were served with reading glasses screenings with 1,170 glasses doled out over five days.
Additionally, 129 patients were operated on 154 times – 26 patients had two procedures – over five days, with hernias, hemorrhoids, lipomas and other issues handled.
In all, ACC, with its 15 traveling volunteers, impacted 4,194 lives, all free to the patients.
