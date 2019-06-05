United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres announced the appointment of Indian American Anita Bhatia as Assistant Secretary-General for resource management, sustainability and partnerships and Deputy Executive Director of the U.N. Entity for Gender Equality and the Empowerment of Women.
Bhatia has had a distinguished career at the World Bank Group, serving in various senior leadership and management positions, both at headquarters and in the field, the UN Women said in a May 30 press release, Xinhua reported.
She brings extensive experience in the area of strategic partnerships, resource mobilization and management, according to the press release.
In various positions, she focused on enhancing sustainability, institutional effectiveness and impact through strategic partnerships, UN Women stated.
She served for several years as director of Global Partnerships for the International Finance Corporation, the World Bank Group’s private sector arm.
She developed and expanded innovative partnerships with public and private sector partners to support IFC strategy in key areas, including fragile and conflict-affected states, gender equality, financial inclusion, support to women-owned businesses and other priorities critical to attainment of the sustainable development goals, the release added.
In addition, Bhatia has served as director of development partner relations for the World Bank, leading efforts to ensure strategic alignment between institutional priorities and resource mobilization across the group.
As head of IFC’s Latin America Advisory Operations, based in Lima and La Paz, she successfully grew the corporation’s reach and impact in the region.
As director of partnerships and advisory operations, Bhatia oversaw financial management, risk management, portfolio management, knowledge management and learning for advisory services across the globe.
She has led diverse teams, including as global head of knowledge management, head of business process improvement and head of change management, the release said.
In addition to Latin America, she has worked in Africa, Europe, Central Asia and South and East Asia.
Bhatia holds a bachelor’s in history from Calcutta University, a master’s in political science from Yale University and a law degree from Georgetown University.
UN Women is the UN organization dedicated to gender equality and the empowerment of women. A global champion for women and girls, UN Women was established to accelerate progress on meeting their needs worldwide.
