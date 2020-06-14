Sikh Lens, the Sikh Arts and Film Festival, tweeted this photo to congratulate Anmol Kaur Narang on becoming the first Indian American Sikh woman to graduate from the U.S. Military Academy at West Point. “I am humbled that in reaching this goal, I am showing other Sikh Americans that any career path is possible for anyone willing to rise to the challenge,” said Narang. (Sikh Lens/Twitter photo)