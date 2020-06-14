Scripting history, Anmol Kaur Narang has become the first Indian American observant Sikh woman to graduate from the U.S. Military Academy at West Point. She is now commissioned as a second lieutenant in the Air Defense Artillery branch of the United States Army.
Due to Covid-19 delaying graduation, members of the class commissioned May 23 during an oath of commissioning ceremony from remote locations.
“I am excited and honored to be fulfilling my dream of graduating from West Point tomorrow,” Narang stated in a press release issued by the Sikh Coalition and distributed by Press Release Point. “The confidence and support of my community back home in Georgia has been deeply meaningful to me, and I am humbled that in reaching this goal, I am showing other Sikh Americans that any career path is possible for anyone willing to rise to the challenge.”
Narang will complete her Basic Officer Leadership Course at Fort Sill in Lawton, Oklahoma, after which she will head to her first posting in Okinawa, Japan, in January 2021.
A second-generation Indian American born and raised in Roswell, Georgia, Narang had an early appreciation for military service due to her maternal grandfather’s career in the Indian army, as per the press release. After a gradually growing interest in military service during high school, she began her application for West Point the afternoon after her family visited Pearl Harbor National Memorial in Honolulu, Hawaii. She attended one year of undergraduate study at the Georgia Institute of Technology before transferring to West Point, where she proceeded to study nuclear engineering and pursue a career path in air defense systems.
“I am immensely proud of 2LT Narang for seeing her goal through and, in doing so, breaking a barrier for any Sikh American who wishes to serve,” said U.S. Army Captain Simratpal Singh, a family friend of Narang’s. “The broader acceptance of Sikh servicemembers among all of the service branches, as well as in top tier leadership spaces like West Point, will continue to benefit not just the rights of religious minority individuals, but the strength and diversity of the U.S. military.”
AP adds from Roswell, Georgia: Narang will graduate with a degree in nuclear engineering. She hopes to pursue a career in air defense systems.
Other Sikhs have graduated from the academy, but the Sikh Coalition says Narang is the first observant Sikh woman to so do.
Congress passed a law in 1987 that prohibited Sikhs and other religious communities from maintaining their articles of faith while in the military. A Sikh's visible articles of faith, including turbans and unshorn facial hair, were banned.
Narang required no accommodation for her articles of faith, but the Coalition said “her exemplary service to date underscores how diversity and pluralism remain core strengths of the U.S. military and the country as a whole.''
