SAN FRANCISCO – Close on the heels of IBM announcing that Arvind Krishna will be taking over as CEO of IBM (see India-West story here: https://bit.ly/2tjYEc2), the co-sharing workspace company WeWork Feb. 1 named Indian American real estate veteran Sandeep Mathrani as its new CEO.
The new role for Mathrani, who most recently served as CEO of Brookfield Properties' retail group, will be effective from Feb. 18. He will also be a member of the company's Board of Directors, WeWork said.
Mathrani will report to Marcelo Claure, who will remain executive chairman, WeWork said, adding that Mathrani's deep real estate experience and skills are complementary with those of Claure.
“We have led an exhaustive search to identify a collaborative partner who is dedicated to the future success of WeWork. Sandeep is that person. He is the partner of choice with the right skills and experience as we work to execute WeWork’s transformation. He is a proven leader with turnaround expertise in the real estate industry, and we are thrilled to welcome him to WeWork,” Claure said.
Mathrani's appointment comes at a crucial time when WeWork is trying to stabilize its business following its failed attempt to go public last year and the departure of its co-founder and former CEO, Adam Neumann.
Following the setback which led to a dramatic fall in its valuation, Japan-based technology investor SoftBank took 80 percent ownership of the company and infused into it $5 billion in new financing.
"I am honored to be joining WeWork at this pivotal time in its history. The company has redefined how people and companies approach work with an innovative platform, exceptionally talented team and significant potential if we stick to our shared values and maintain our members-first focus," Mathrani said in a statement.
"I am grateful for the confidence Marcelo and the Board have placed in me and look forward to partnering with Marcelo and the very talented employees at WeWork."
Mathrani succeeds co-CEOs Artie Minson and Sebastian Gunningham. Minson and Gunningham will remain with the company through a transition period to ensure a smooth onboarding process, WeWork said.
"Over the past 100 days since I joined WeWork, we have made tremendous progress strengthening the business. As an important first step, we have recapitalized the business and have a plan that will provide us access to in excess of $2.5 billion in liquidity to execute our growth plans," said Claure, who is part of the SoftBank Group.
"With a strong liquidity position in place, we have also established a five-year, growth-led transformation plan that we believe will position WeWork to achieve profitability on an adjusted EBITDA basis by 2021 and positive free cash flow in 2022. We continue to make important changes to implement a strong management team that better enables the company to execute," Claure added.
Prior to serving as CEO of Brookfield Properties' retail group, Mathrani held the position of CEO of General Growth Properties for eight years, during which the company was recapitalized in November 2010, experienced eight years of growth, and in August 2018 was sold to Brookfield Property Partners.
Prior to joining GGP in 2010, Mathrani was president of Retail for Vornado Realty Trust, where he oversaw the firm's U.S. retail real estate division and operations in India, comprised primarily of office properties. During his tenure, he was responsible for stabilizing and growing the portfolio.
Before that, he spent nearly a decade as executive vice president at Forest City Ratner, where he was tasked with starting and growing a new platform of retail properties across the five boroughs of New York City.
Mathrani serves on the executive board and the board of trustees for the International Council of Shopping Centers, the executive board and 2019 chair of the National Association of Real Estate Investment Trusts, as well as the board of directors for Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc.
The Indian American executive holds a Master of Engineering, Master of Management Science and Bachelor of Engineering from Stevens Institute of Technology in Hoboken, New Jersey.
WeWork provides members with space, community, and services through physical and virtual offerings. As of 2019 fourth-quarter close, WeWork had 740 locations across 140 cities and 37 countries, as well as 662,000+ memberships, including global enterprises.
(With BusinessWire and IANS reports)
