WASHINGTON – A U.S.-based Indian professional, whose name was listed in the Green Card backlog, died suddenly and, as a result, his newly-wedded wife has been rendered out of status, resulting in her inevitable return to India, a media report said.
Based in Tampa, Prashanth Padal died after a heart attack on Nov. 9, the report said Nov. 14.
He had married his wife, Sindhu, only four months ago in India. She had just recently moved to the U.S. with Padal, a native of Telangana.
Padal's death comes after Shiva Chalapathi Raju, of North Carolina, whose name was also in the Green Card backlog, passed away suddenly last month, leaving his pregnant wife in limbo.
The North America Telugu Society has started a fundraiser to help Padal's family.
Through the GoFundMe campaign (found here: https://bit.ly/359BcvE), the organization is actively working with family members and friends and funeral home to make all funeral arrangements and fund-raising support.
The fundraiser with a goal of $100,000 has already received contributions of $63,314 in the two days since it was started.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.