The Indian American owner of the National Basketball Association’s Sacramento Kings, Vivek Ranadivé, was honored by the Asian Pacific Islander American Public Affairs with its Corporate Stewardship Award.
Ranadive received the award for his work toward improving the region’s healthcare. Ranadivé donated land at the former Sleep Train Arena for California Northstate University’s new medical school and teaching hospital.
APAPA will mark a milestone anniversary by celebrating leaders who have empowered and advanced Asian American and Pacific Islander communities. The honorees include elected officials, a Hollywood director, and a doctor, a news release said.
APAPA will present the awards during its 20th Year Anniversary Celebration, billed as “Strength in Unity,” Sept. 18, at 6 p.m. at the Yin Ranch in Vacaville, Calif.
“We are celebrating champions who are making life better and safer for our AAPI communities. We are celebrating champions who are helping AAPIs achieve a seat at the table. And we’re celebrating champions who have broken through barriers,” Henry Chang, APAPA national executive director, said in a statement.
