The organization Asian and Pacific Islander American Vote March 12 provided information to help the AAPI community, including Indian Americans, in filling out their 2020 Census forms.
The forms can be filled out online at www.my2020census.gov. From March 12 through March 20, households across the country will be receiving mail from the U.S. Census Bureau with a Census ID to take the questionnaire online.
The Census is a nationwide survey that happens every ten years and every person living in the United States must participate. It will determine how $1.5 trillion in federal funding is used towards programs like public transportation, education, and public health centers.
If anyone is unsure of what steps to take next, APIAVote provided helpful notes.
Once on the Census site, the organization says to click "Start Questionnaire" and then enter the Census ID you received in the mail.
You know you are on the right website if the link ends with “.gov.”
Check to see there is an “https://” in your browser as well (you may need to click on the link in the browser bar to confirm this), the organization said.
If you live with multiple people in a household, you should have one person fill out the Census form for the entire household.
“That means if you live with your family, only one family member needs to fill it out for every person you live with. If you live with roommates, only one roommate should fill out the form for every person living in that residency, etc.,” the organization said.
The Census does not need to be taken online, it added. Anyone can fill out the Census form by phone or paper form, as well as through the government website.
“Your responses are confidential and cannot be shared by anybody. Citizenship status will also not be asked on the official Census,” APIAVote said.
During March 12-20, some households will receive both a letter invitation to take the Census online as well as a paper questionnaire. If you do not take the Census by that time, you may receive follow-up letters reminding you to fill out the Census form, the release added.
The online form will be available in 13 languages and the paper form will be available in English and Spanish. Language assistance will also be available over the phone, it said.
April 1 is the official Census Day of action. While you can officially start taking the Census March 12, April 1 serves as a reminder to not only fill out the Census form but to also guarantee resources for your communities, the release noted.
“You will still be able to fill out the Census through July,” it said.
More information about the Census can be found through this APIAVote video: https://bit.ly/2vfH8qn,
The Census is intended to be a benefit to all who participate and it is widely understood to be risk-free.
For more information and translated resources, go to www.apiavote.org/census or visit 2020census.gov.
Additionally, four organizations are stepping up to provide confidential information to the communities they serve: the Arab American Institute, Asian Americans Advancing Justice, the Lawyers’ Committee for Civil Rights, and the National Association of Latino Elected Officials, according to a news release.
The telephone hotlines already are operating and will be available throughout the Census data-collection period. Census questionnaires have been distributed to some communities, but the effort begins in earnest in mid-March and April. Follow-ups to those who have not responded to initial Census Bureau outreach efforts will continue through July. The hotlines will operate throughout that entire time.
Those whose preferred language is Hindi, Bengali/Bangla, Urdu, Mandarin, Cantonese, Korean, or Vietnamese, can call (844) 202-0274, or (844) 2020-API. This line is staffed from 8:30 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. EST through the end of July, and Asian Americans Advancing Justice promises to return all voice mail messages within 48 hours.
The Lawyers’ Committee for Civil Rights will operate its English language hotline, (800) 268-6820, and 888-Count20, through the end of July. It’s working now from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. EST, and beginning March 2 will be staffed until 9 p.m. EST. The organization promises to return voice mail messages left at other times on the following business day and will refer non-English speakers to its sister hotline organizations.
All hotlines will also field calls from English-language speakers.
The organizations expect calls will a range from basic Census information requests to legal questions or concerns about incidents that require follow-up, the release said.
