Tributes poured in for the new Joe Biden-Kamala Harris administration, which immediately got to work and sent out 17 executive orders addressing immigration policy, the COVID pandemic, and climate change, shortly after being sworn in Jan. 20 afternoon.
“Our country has been through so much these last four years and now we begin to heal and move forward with a new administration,” said USINPAC chairman Sanjay Puri in a press statement. “The efforts of so many hardworking Indian Americans went into a successful campaign in 2020 and, as a people, we could not be prouder. USINPAC and those we represent will now work together with the new administration to move our nation forward.”
During his inaugural address, President Biden committed to healing our country, uniting our people, defeating the COVID-19 pandemic, providing healthcare, and building a solid economy with good jobs for Americans. He pledged to be a president for all Americans, noted Puri.
Varun Nikore, executive director of AAPI Progressive Action, also credited the Asian American community for “helping turn the White House blue. Today’s victory was possible only because of your perseverance.”
“This transition comes at a time of profound crisis in our country,” said Nikore, noting that the AAPI community has been profoundly impacted by four crises the president tackled on his first day in office: the COVID-19 crisis, the resulting economic crisis, the climate crisis, and the racial equity crisis.
In a video message, MR Rangaswami, founder of Indiaspora, wished the new administration a “hearty congratulations.”
Rangaswami said he has known Harris since she served as the District Attorney for San Francisco. “I’ve seen her grow from strength to strength,” he said. “It’s terrific to see this diversity in the new administration.”
Neil Makhija, executive director of IMPACT, an Indian American advocacy organization and PAC, said in a press statement: "Generations of immigrants came to our country for a better life for their children. Today, the daughter of an Indian immigrant, who made dosas on the campaign trail, and spoke to her 'chithis' in her nomination speech, took her oath of office as Vice-President of the United States. And as Kamala Harris takes her place in the American story, the hearts of her countrymen and women are swelling with pride and hope for the future.”
"The inauguration of Kamala Devi Harris is not only the culmination of an American dream, but marks the launching of millions of new dreams. Beginning today, a generation of American children will grow up knowing only an Indian American and Black woman as vice-president of the United States. As Vice-President Harris has said, she may be the first, but she won't be the last. And, with her as an inspiration, we look forward to helping the next generation prove her right,” said Makhija.
Biden and Harris drew applause from immigrant advocates for a Day 1 order which reinstates the Deferred Action for Childhood program and provides an eight-year path to citizenship for the nation’s 11 million undocumented residents. Biden announced the plan before he took office.
Harris, the nation’s first Indian American and Black woman to hold the role of vice president, had made it clear earlier this year that immigration would be on the top of her list of priorities for her first 100 days in office. Harris is an ardent advocate of the DACA program.
“We applaud President Biden for his commitment to advancing humane immigration policies on his first day in office. His proposal to provide a pathway to citizenship for 11 million undocumented immigrants and permanent residence for DACA and TPS holders is long overdue; it is a bold step towards recognizing the role and contribution of immigrants in this country,” said California Immigrant Policy Center Executive Director Cynthia Buiza, in a press statement.
Buiza urged the new administration to do away with the harmful policies of the former Trump administration, including the Muslim ban, and the Public Charge rule. CIPC has also advocated for a moratorium on deportations.
The new president issued a 100-day “mask challenge,” urging all U.S. residents to wear facial masks to mitigate spread of the coronavirus. In a related issue, the president is also moving to extend a federal moratorium on evictions, citing high unemployment rates and income lost as a result of the pandemic.
Biden also re-established ties with the World Health Organization: former President Donald Trump had pulled out of the WHO in early 2020. He has also signed a letter for the U.S. to rejoin the Paris Climate Change accords; Trump pulled the U.S. out of the treaty in 2019.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.