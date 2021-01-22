President Joe Biden signs an executive order during an event in the State Dining Room of the White House Jan. 21 in Washington, DC. President Biden delivered remarks on his administration’s COVID-19 response, and signed executive orders and other presidential actions. “The efforts of so many hardworking Indian Americans went into a successful campaign in 2020 and, as a people, we could not be prouder,” said USINPAC chairman Sanjay Puri. (Alex Wong/Getty Images)