SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. – Apple CEO Tim Cook has been granted a temporary restraining order against an Indian American man who was said to be harassing the iPhone maker and had showed up at his residence in Palo Alto twice.
According to reports, the man, named Rakesh “Rocky” Sharma, carrying a bottle of champagne and flowers, showed up at Cook’s home. He returned a month later, entering the property’s gates without permission and ringing the doorbell.
Those interactions – along with phone calls, making what Apple describes in a legal filing as “threatening statements” – led the company to request a restraining order this month against the 41-year-old San Francisco man, CNET reported Feb. 20.
Apple obtained the temporary restraining order against Sharma, who goes by the name “Rocky,” by a California court.
He has been ordered to stay away from Cook’s residence in Silicon Valley, the CEO’s three security guards, as well as the company’s Apple Park headquarters.
The order lasts through March 3 when a hearing is scheduled, the report added.
According to the court filings, a man named Rakesh Sharma has made threats to Cook and Apple, including sending disturbing voice mails.
As per Apple security specialist William Burns, Sharma began the alleged harassment Sept. 25, 2019, when he left a “disturbing” voicemail on “an Apple executive’s phone.”
Sharma allegedly made another unsettling call about a week later. After that, Sharma’s behavior “escalated,” Burns said, to attempting “to stalk Apple’s CEO by physically trespassing on the CEO’s personal property” on two separate occasions, the report added.
In another disturbing instance, Sharma entered Cook’s property through a closed gate without permission at around 10:30 p.m. Dec. 4 in an effort to deliver the flowers and champagne, a filing said.
