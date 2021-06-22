Apple June 1 announced the 350 winners of its 2021 Swift Student Challenge from across 35 countries, which included Indian American Abinaya Dinesh among the group.
Apple highlighted Dinesh and two other young girls — Damilola Awofisayo and Gianna Yan — who will be among those featured during the Worldwide Developers Conference as part of the all-virtual format.
The conference’s annual student challenge selects student who demonstrate their coding and problem-solving skills by submitting an original Swift playground to earn a spot.
“Every year, we are inspired by the talent and ingenuity that we see from our Swift Student Challenge applicants,” Susan Prescott, Apple’s vice president of Worldwide Developer Relations and Enterprise and Education Marketing, said in a statement.
Apple says the group is not only using technology to solve real-world problems, but is actively involved in teaching the next generation to do the same.
They’re simultaneously blazing their own trail while making sure others have the tools to follow in their footsteps — all before they’ve graduated high school, the company said.
Dinesh, 15, is passionate about the intersection of medicine and technology — something that became personal for her last year, the news release said.
“I went to a gastroenterologist and he diagnosed me with a pelvic floor disorder,” Dinesh said in the report, adding, “but then told me nothing about how I was supposed to get better.”
In response, Dinesh, of North Brunswick, New Jersey, created an app called Gastro at Home, which she plans to launch on the App Store this summer.
The app offers people with gastrointestinal disorders a way to access information and resources, especially because those types of conditions can sometimes be sensitive to talk about, according to the release.
Over the last year, Dinesh has also started her own nonprofit, Impact AI, to foster learning and ethical practices in artificial intelligence among young people. As part of it, she launched an eight-week high school program, called Girls in AI, to teach young women the basics of programming and machine learning, it said.
“I’m super big on teaching,” Dinesh added. “Showing the next generation that this technology exists and can lead to huge advancements in medicine and society is so important. And I’m proud that after the program was over, there were seniors applying to college who told me this experience changed what their major was going to be.”
After she graduates high school, Dinesh has her sights set on either medical school or a degree in computer science so she can keep finding new ways to use technology to advance the medical field, according to the release.
“I think it’s important that we keep pushing the boundaries of what’s possible because nobody is going to do it for us,” she said.
