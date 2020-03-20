The White House March 18 announced eight nominations that were sent to the U.S. Senate for approval, including Indian American Aditya Bamzai.
Bamzai’s nomination was for re-appointment to the Privacy and Civil Liberties Oversight Board.
If approved, Virginia-based Bamzai would serve on the board for a term that runs through Jan. 29, 2026, according to the White House.
Bamzai is an associate professor of law at the University of Virginia School of Law.
At the University of Virginia, the Indian American lawyer teaches and writes about civil procedure, administrative law, federal courts, national security law and computer crime.
He joined the University of Virginia School of Law’s faculty as an associate professor in June 2016. His work has been published and is forthcoming in the Yale Law Journal, the University of Chicago Law Review, the George Washington University Law Review and the Missouri Law Review, among other journals, according to his bio.
He has argued cases relating to the separation of powers and national security in the U.S. Supreme Court, Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Court of Review, D.C. Circuit and other federal courts of appeals, it said.
Before entering academia, Bamzai served as an attorney-adviser in the Office of Legal Counsel of the U.S. Department of Justice, and as an appellate attorney in both private practice and for the National Security Division of the Department of Justice.
Earlier in his career, he was a law clerk to Justice Antonin Scalia of the U.S. Supreme Court and to Judge Jeffrey Sutton of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Sixth Circuit. He is a graduate of Yale University (bachelor’s) and of the University of Chicago Law School, where he was the editor-in-chief of the law review.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.