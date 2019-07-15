The University of South Dakota July 8 announced that Sanford School of Medicine's Department of Pediatrics chair Dr. Archana Chatterjee has been appointed to serve as a member of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration's Vaccines and Related Biological Products Advisory Committee.
The advisory committee counsels the FDA commissioner to ensure safe and effective drugs and vaccines for human use. The committee also considers the quality and relevance of FDA research programs which provide scientific support for the regulation of drugs, vaccines and other products under FDA regulatory responsibility, the university notes in a news release.
Chatterjee’s term on this nationally important committee continues until Jan. 31, 2023, the release said.
In addition to her role as chair of pediatrics at USD’s medical school, the Indian American serves as a professor and as senior associate dean for faculty development.
She received her medical degree from the Armed Forces Medical College at Pune University in India, and her doctorate was earned at the University of Nebraska Medical Center in Omaha, Nebraska.
Chatterjee received fellowship training in pediatric infectious diseases at Creighton University/University of Nebraska Medical Center.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.