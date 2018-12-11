A local channel in Argentina is rightly facing criticism after it used an image of Apu from the animated show, “The Simpsons,” to show Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s arrival in Buenos Aires for the G20 summit Nov. 29.
Airing an image of Apu, Crónica TV opted for the headline, “Apu Arrives.”
After the channel’s racist comment/imagery was pointed out on Twitter by Bloomberg’s Buenos Aires-based Patrick Gillespie, social media users were quick to criticize the channel.
“Gillespie wrote: ‘Argentine TV outlet @CronicaTV displays this racist image with the headline ‘Apu Arrived’ as India Prime Minister @narendramodi arrives in Buenos Aires for the #G20.”
A lot of users wrote that foreign leaders should be given the respect they deserve. Some tweets also highlighted that the channel has a bad reputation amongst the public.
Here are some of those tweets:
“This is unacceptable. He is our PM and must be respected on international dais like other dignitaries...”
“I’m sorry @narendramodi. But you need to know that @CronicaTV is the garbage of the past in my country. Real people aren’t like this. Best regards.”
“This Channel is a joke even here in Argentina, we truly apologize for this discriminatory joke and you people from India are totally welcome if you want to laugh at our president, even if he is a joke himself.”
Another commented on how they’ve had to put up with a channel like this, writing with a disappointed face emoji: “Every day of our lives we have to deal with this kind of media. Our apologizes to the India Prime Minister.”
One Twitter user remarked that “Crónica isn’t a serious Channel, it's managed by junkies.”
Some also defended the channel, writing: “This channel always makes jokes of this kind, with everyone, from President Macri, to an ordinary person or people of other countries. It’s just black humor.”
Amongst the many responses, there were some by those who seemed to take pride in the fact that racism is not a problem in Argentina.
“In Argentina we do not have racial problems, that’s why we can make that kind of jokes,” wrote one user, and another commented: “Well, we don’t build great walls or kick out immigrants nor refugees so we’re not that bad I suppose.”
The character of Apu Nahasapeemapetilon in the Fox comedy has had to grapple with the troubling stereotype of a convenience store clerk with an exaggerated, fake Indian accent since its inception. Apu is voiced by a white actor, Hank Azaria.
Indian American comedian Hari Kondabolu helped spark a conversation about the character in the show which is now in its 30th season, through his 2017 documentary, “The Problem with Apu.” (Read earlier India-West story here: https://bit.ly/2udWu8f.)
Reacting to the channel’s use of the character, Kondabolu tweeted: “This couldn’t be true, right?”
Unfortunately, it was!
