The Indian American Impact Fund Sept. 4 announced it has endorsed Arizona 6th Congressional District Democratic candidate Anita Malik.
Malik, who recently edged out Heather Ross in a tight Democratic primary (see India-West article here: https://bit.ly/2wBws34), is challenging Republican incumbent David Schweikert in the general election.
"I am honored to receive this endorsement from Impact Fund and to work alongside them to bring our shared values of community and inclusion to Washington,” Malik said in a statement. “As a first-generation Indian American, I am running to represent every voice, including those often underserved and underrepresented in the political process. I look forward to winning in November.”
Malik, who has a bachelor’s degree in computer information systems and finance from Arizona State University and a master’s in broadcast journalism from the University of Southern California, said she has always been interested in politics, though her earlier plans to run for office may have had a different trajectory.
Malik resigned from her chief operating officer post at Phoenix-based ClearVoice last year to focus on her campaign, with hopes of winning the seat from two-term incumbent Schweikert.
“I realized that my skills are needed now. My ability to bridge the gap and to listen to find solutions is what leadership in Washington should be about. It is something we need,” Malik asserted to India-West in a 2017 report (see India-West article here: https://bit.ly/2zkWaex).
The Indian American said she knows what it is like to struggle, to be different and to be judged because of her skin color. She credits her parents for understanding the American dream but now, with the influx in hate crimes, she said she is “saddened about where we are” as a nation.
In addition to her time at ClearVoice, Malik has held numerous positions and leadership roles in the tech industry. Among her stints include vice president of content operations at iAcquire, co-founder of BrideRush, managing editor and content director of Jawa, and IT consultant for Proex Systems Solutions, among others.
She believes her experience as an executive and entrepreneur will help in bringing about change in the 6th Congressional District, if elected in the predominantly Republican voting district.
“We are proud to stand behind a candidate who knows and understands the needs of her district, where so many of her constituents work in technology and business,” Deepak Raj, co-founder and chair of the Impact Fund, said. “We agree with her 100 percent that ‘every issue is a jobs issue’ and look forward to her leadership in Congress.”
As part of her campaign, Malik has numerous issues she hopes to address, among them the economy, healthcare, gun safety and education. The candidate says bringing equality back to the economy is key.
“It’s no surprise that Anita, a tech executive and entrepreneur, ran such a smart and innovative campaign,” said Raj Goyle , co-founder of the Impact Fund and a former member of the Kansas House of Representatives. “That’s exactly the kind of creativity and tenacity we need in our elected leaders, and especially in Congress.”
Malik is among many Indian American candidates who have been endorsed by the Impact Fund. In addition to her, other Congressional candidates endorsed by the fund include Hiral Tipirneni, also in Arizona, as well as Aftab Pureval in Ohio and Sri Kulkarni in Texas.
