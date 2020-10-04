Democratic presidential nominee and former Vice President Joe Biden has endorsed Dr. Hiral Tipirneni’s candidacy for Arizona’s 6th Congressional District.
“I’m incredibly honored to have earned Vice President Biden’s endorsement in this race. The future of our country is at stake in this election, and Arizonans are calling out for quality representation and leadership in Washington,” Tipirneni said in a statement.
“I am ready and willing to answer that call, and I will proudly work alongside the vice president to protect the health care coverage of millions of Americans, including the six million people who now, thanks to coronavirus, have a preexisting condition,” she added. “Together, we will emerge from this pandemic – which has been an abject failure of leadership – ready to fight for Arizona families.”
Biden cited Tipirneni’s commitment to expanding access to health care coverage and willingness to put partisan politics aside for the sake of serving her constituents, Tipirneni’s campaign team said in a Sept. 17 news release.
“In the emergency room, Dr. Hiral Tipirneni saw firsthand how our health care system is broken, with too many patients refusing treatment or delaying care because of the cost. Dr. Tipirneni took an oath to put her patients first, and in Congress she will do the same – working across the aisle to give her constituents access to the affordable and quality health care they deserve,” said Biden in a statement.
“I’m proud to endorse Dr. Tipirneni and know her expertise and commitment to working Arizonans over partisan politics will make her an excellent Member of Congress,” Biden added.
Tipirneni has served her community for over 20 years, first as an emergency room physician serving the Phoenix area.
After losing her mother and nephew to cancer, the Indian American physician directed her passion and problem-solving skills to evaluating and directing funding for cutting-edge cancer research.
She led teams of researchers, clinicians, and patient advocates in the fight to treat and cure breast cancer, prostate cancer, and childhood leukemia. She’s a proven problem-solver who’s committed to the health and long-term well-being of her communities.
Tipirneni is running in Arizona’s 6th Congressional District, which is currently represented by Congressman David Schweikert.
For more information about the campaign, visit www.hiralforcongress.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.