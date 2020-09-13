After winning her Democratic primary election last month, Arizona Congressional candidate in the 6th District Dr. Hiral Tipirneni received a big boost in her campaign Sept. 3 when six prominent leaders in the state endorsed her.
Among the group endorsing the former emergency room physician included Phoenix Mayor Kate Gallego, Fountain Hills Mayor Ginny Dickey, former Arizona U.S. Sen. Dennis DeConcini, former state attorneys general Grant Woods and Terry Goddard, and Arizona Board of Regents member Fred DuVal.
“These leaders have done incredible things for the people of Arizona over the course of their careers,” Tipirneni said in a statement. “I am proud to have earned their endorsements, and I hope to continue their work of fighting for the people of Arizona once I am elected to Congress in November,” the Indian American candidate added.
The group cited her willingness to work across the aisle and loyalty to the district, not corporate interests or party bosses, as reasons for supporting her campaign.
“Arizona needs to send Hiral to the House. Now more than ever, we must rely on data and science to formulate policy solutions that will pull our nation out of this pandemic. Dr. Tipirneni is a proven problem-solver who will bring her expertise to Washington at a time when this country and this state desperately need her,” said Gallego.
Added Dickey: "Dr. Tipirneni is exactly what the people of this district need – smart and thoughtful representation with integrity and accountability. We can have confidence that she recognizes and respects the contributions of local communities to our state and country and will be a strong partner."
DeConcini said that, having served in the U.S. Senate, he knows “what this country needs is quality, accessible health care – particularly for our seniors and Americans with pre-existing conditions. Dr. Tipirneni will arrive in Washington ready to fight for the health insurance coverage of millions of Arizonans, and that is why I am proud to endorse her candidacy for Congress.”
"I’m proud to endorse Hiral for Congress. We need to put partisanship aside and elect people who are worthy of the office they hold. Hiral will reach across the aisle to work with other members of Congress regardless of their party affiliation, and this determination to get the job done will greatly benefit the residents of this district," said Woods.
"As chair of the Research and Health Sciences Committee, I cannot think of a better candidate than Dr. Hiral Tipirneni, an ER doctor and cancer research advocate,” said DuVal. “She knows just how vital it is that we invest in research and medicine in our Arizona higher education system so that our kids will be prepared to compete in a competitive economy," he said.
“Dr. Tipirneni will be a refreshing, new kind of Congress member. She will work tirelessly for the people of AZ-06, not party manipulators or corporate power brokers. I am proud to endorse Hiral because I know she will listen to hard-working Arizona families, not the dirty money and backroom dealers,” said Goddard.
Tipirneni has served her community for over 20 years, first as an emergency room physician serving the Phoenix area. After losing her mother and nephew to cancer, she directed her passion and problem-solving skills to evaluating and directing funding for cutting-edge cancer research.
She led teams of researchers, clinicians, and patient advocates in the fight to treat and cure breast cancer, prostate cancer, and childhood leukemia. She’s a proven problem-solver who’s committed to the health and long-term well-being of her communities.
Following her win in the Democratic primary over Anita Malik, Stephanie Rimmer and Karl Gentles, Tipirneni is now running for Arizona’s 6th Congressional District in the general election, hoping to unseat GOP incumbent Congressman David Schweikert.
