Hiral Tipirneni, an Indian American congressional candidate in Arizona’s 6th District and an ER doctor, July 10 announced that she raised more than $440,000 in the first quarter of her campaign.
The figure is greater than any candidate has raised in a single quarter in the current 6th Congressional District, according to a news release from Tipirneni’s office.
"I'm overwhelmed by the grassroots support we have received since launching our campaign in April," Tipirneni, who announced her bid in April (see India-West article here: https://bit.ly/2Rs8LTG), said in a statement. "The people of Arizona's 6th district are ready for a leader who will work to find commonsense solutions to Washington's problems and put partisanship aside to improve their lives."
The candidate, who was narrowly defeated in the 8th Congressional District to Debbie Lesko in 2018 (see India-West article here: https://bit.ly/2PW9vST), is committed to running a grassroots, people-powered campaign and does not to take any corporate PAC money. Over 90 percent of her contributions this quarter were $100 or less, the release said.
Tipirneni's campaign ends the quarter with approximately $445,000 on hand.
Tipirneni has dedicated her career to improving health care in her community, first as an emergency room physician serving the Phoenix area.
After losing her mother and nephew to cancer, she directed her passion and problem-solving skills to evaluating and directing funding for cutting-edge cancer research. She now leads teams of researchers, clinicians and patient advocates in the fight to treat and cure breast cancer, prostate cancer, and childhood leukemia.
Tipirneni and her family immigrated to this county to pursue the American dream. She and her husband, Dr. Kishore Tipirneni, chose to build their life in the Valley, where they have lived for more than two decades and raised their three children.
She is running in Arizona’s 6th District, which is currently represented by Congressman David Schweikert, who is under investigation over allegations that he misspent official funds and received illegal campaign contributions.
Tipirneni’s campaign has previously announced the endorsements of Reps. Ann Kirkpatrick and Tom O’Halleran and labor groups representing over 35,200 Arizona workers including the United Food and Commercial Workers Local 99, International Brotherhood of Teamsters Union Local 104, and Communication Workers of America Arizona State Council.
The Arizona primary election is Aug. 4, 2020.
