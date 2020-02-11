The campaign team of Dr. Hiral Tipirneni, an Indian American congressional candidate in Arizona’s 6th District, Jan. 6 announced that the candidate closed out 2019 with a robust $455,000 funds raised in the final quarter.
Tipirneni further announced that her campaign has $905,000 cash on hand as she attempts to unseat incumbent U.S. Rep. David Schweikert.
The twice-failed congressional candidate, who previously ran in Arizona’s 8th Congressional District in a 2018 special election and again in the 2018 general election, raised over $1.2 million in 2019, wrapping up with the nearly half-million dollars in the final three months, which amounted to the largest off-year total in the district’s history, a Tipirneni press release said.
“I’m so overwhelmed by the outpouring of support we received in 2019. It’s clear the people of the 6th district are ready for change and a representative who will fight for them, not their special interest donors," said Tipirneni in a statement.
Tipirneni’s campaign does not accept any corporate PAC money, and over 90 percent of her contributions were $100 or less.
Tipirneni is running in Arizona’s 6th Congressional District, which is currently represented Schweikert, who is under investigation over allegations that he misspent official funds and received illegal campaign contributions.
She recently received endorsements by Arizona House of Representatives Charlene Fernandez; Assistant Democratic Leader Randy Friese; Senate Democratic Whip Jamescita Peshlakai; State Sens. Lela Alston, Martín Quezada, Rebecca Rios and Victoria Steele; and State Reps. Rich Andrade, Isela Blanc and Robert Meza.
Her campaign has previously earned the endorsements of AZ-02 Congresswoman Ann Kirkpatrick, AZ-01 Congressman Tom O’Halleran, United Food and Commercial Workers Local 99, International Brotherhood of Teamsters Local Union 104, Communication Workers of America Arizona State Council, American Federation of Teachers Arizona, Amalgamated Transit Local Union 1433, and End Citizens United.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.