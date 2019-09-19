The campaign office of Dr. Hiral Tipirneni, a candidate for the 6th Congressional District seat in Arizona, Sept. 5 announced that the candidate has been endorsed by numerous legislative leaders across the state.
"Arizona families have been struggling for too long, and it's time for a change. I'm so proud to have the endorsements of these legislators who fight every day to help families all across this great state." said Tipirneni in a statement.
Among the endorsers of the Indian American candidate are Democratic leader of the Arizona House of Representatives Charlene Fernandez; Assistant Democratic Leader Randy Friese; Senate Democratic Whip Jamescita Peshlakai; State Sens. Lela Alston, Martín Quezada, Rebecca Rios and Victoria Steele; and State Reps. Rich Andrade, Isela Blanc and Robert Meza.
"I am so proud to support Hiral's campaign,” said Fernandez in a statement. “She has proven she is a true leader who can bring people together around the common sense solutions Arizona desperately needs. I have no doubt that Hiral has what it takes to defeat Congressman Schweikert, and I look forward to working with her to make it happen."
Added Friese, “Hiral has dedicated her life to serving Arizonans as an emergency room doctor, a cancer research advocate, and a community leader. She will continue to fight so every Arizonan has affordable, quality healthcare."
Peshlakai said that Tipirneni “has a proven track record of leadership and putting people before herself. She showed Arizonans last cycle that she won't back down from a challenge and will fight tooth and nail to better the lives of all Arizonans.”
And Alston noted that “Arizona’s 6th District has a congressman who has consistently put himself ahead of the needs of Arizona families. As a longtime Arizona public servant, I know it’s time for new leadership in CD6. I’m confident Hiral is the right person to move us all forward.”
Tipirneni is running in Arizona’s 6th Congressional District, which is currently represented by Congressman David Schweikert, who is under investigation over allegations that he misspent official funds and received illegal campaign contributions.
Hiral's campaign has previously earned the endorsements of AZ-02 Congresswoman Ann Kirkpatrick, AZ-01 Congressman Tom O’Halleran, United Food and Commercial Workers Local 99, International Brotherhood of Teamsters Local Union 104, Communication Workers of America Arizona State Council, American Federation of Teachers Arizona, Amalgamated Transit Local Union 1433, and End Citizens United.
