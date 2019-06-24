The Hiral Tipirneni campaign team June 19 announced that Arizona members of Congress Ann Kirkpatrick and Tom O'Halleran announced their endorsement of Tipirneni for Congress in the 6th Congressional District.
“I am so honored to have the support of these strong Arizona leaders and I’m thrilled to partner with them in the fight to bring real representation to all corners of our state,” the India American candidate said in a statement. "Now more than ever, it is critical that we put partisanship aside and work together to get things done for our communities.”
Kirkpatrick and O’Halleran, in making the announcement, cited Tipirneni’s record as a proven problem solver dedicated to finding real solutions for Arizona families.
"Hiral's background as an emergency room doctor and cancer research advocate proves that she is a fighter who will do whatever it takes to make the lives of Arizonans better. We have had enough of leaders who put special interests above people. It's time for fresh leadership," said Kirkpatrick.
“Hiral is the right candidate to represent Arizona’s 6th District,” O'Halleran added. “She understands firsthand that Arizona families are facing real challenges when it comes to issues like health care and education, and I couldn’t be prouder to stand with her in this fight.”
Tipirneni has previously announced the endorsement of the United Food and Commercial Workers Local 99, International Brotherhood of Teamsters Union Local 104 and Communications Workers of America Arizona State Council. The three unions represent a total of 35,200 Arizona workers, the news release said.
"We are excited to support Hiral's campaign. Hiral has served our community for over 20 years as an emergency room physician and cancer research advocate. She has seen first-hand the struggles middle class families are facing and will be a voice for common sense solutions in Washington," said Shad Ercanbrack, chair of CWA Arizona State Council. "David Schweikert has continuously voted to harm Arizona families. We know Hiral will always put her community first."
Tipirneni has dedicated her career to improving health care in her community, first as an emergency room physician serving the Phoenix area.
After losing her mother and nephew to cancer, Tipirneni directed her passion and problem-solving skills to evaluating and directing funding for cutting-edge cancer-research. She now leads teams of researchers, clinicians, and patient advocates in the fight to treat and cure breast cancer, prostate cancer, and childhood leukemia.
Tipirneni is running in Arizona’s 6th District, which is currently represented by Congressman David Schweikert, who is under investigation over allegations that he misspent official funds and received illegal campaign contributions.
(See earlier India-West story here: https://bit.ly/2Rs8LTG)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.