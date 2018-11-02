The Arizona State Board of Education has voted to include Sikhism and several other world religions in its K-12 curriculum. Above (l-r), file photo of Navneeth Babra and Sahiba Babra seen getting instruction on how to play the harmonium from Sahiba's mother, Gulshan Babra, at the National Gurdwara and Sikh Cultural Center Feb. 19, 2006 in Washington, DC. (representation image/ Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)