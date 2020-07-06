Indian American student Nivea Krishnan of Chandler, Arizona, was named the first runner-up at the 2020 ‘Distinguished Young Women of America’ competition June 27 night, during its first all-digital national finals.
As the first runner-up, she received a $20,000 cash scholarship. She was also one of five recipients of $1,000 scholarships in the interview, scholastics and self-expression categories.
Elif Ozyurekoglu of Kentucky was crowned the ‘Distinguished Young Woman of America’ for 2020.
Krishnan of Chandler, Arizona, hopes to attend the University of Southern California and pursue a career as a policy analyst. In the talent round, she presented an Indian classical dance to the tunes of A.R. Rahman’s “Jai Ho.”
Indian American student Sai Soumya Vytla of Mason, Ohio, also competed with other nationwide winners at the 63rd national finals held June 25-27.
Distinguished Young Women is a program that combines the chance to win college scholarships with a program that offers life skills training to prepare young women for the world after high school.
Each year, over $1 billion in scholarships is made available to young students.
Each Distinguished Young Women program evaluates participants in the following categories: scholastics (25 percent); interview (25 percent); talent (20 percent); fitness (15 percent); and self-expression (15 percent).
Local program winners advance to the state level. All state winners participate in the national finals in June after students graduate from high school. Each year, the state representatives travel to Mobile, Alabama, the June after their high school graduation to take part in the Distinguished Young Women national finals, but this year because of the pandemic it went virtual.
