Arkansas state Senator Jason Rapert said he was locked out of his Twitter account after his comments about Muslims, according to KTHV.
On Nov. 30, Rapert pulled up an article on Twitter by DC Clothesline that was headlined, “How Many Muslims Won Political Office in 2018? The Numbers Might Surprise You!” He went on to share a quote from that article that read, “95 percent of Muslim voters participated in this year’s midterm election,” asking his followers, “Do you want them ruling everything in America?”
When Kyle Massey, an assistant editor at Arkansas Business, commented on his post, saying, “My point is that Muslims get to vote. What’s wrong with that?” Rapert wrote: …If you read this article and don’t see real political concerns then you have a problem perceiving news…”
Rapert is facing a lot of criticism on social media, with some calling him a “racist.”
The Council on American-Islamic Relations has asked for the Arkansas legislature to censure Rapert for “appearing to question the right of American Muslims to participate in the political process.”
“Senator Rapert’s bigoted comments reflect dangerous ideologies of the past that should be repudiated, not promoted,” said CAIR government affairs director Robert McCaw.
Indian American Chintan Desai, who ran his first Congressional race in November, wrote, “jasonrapert is a f****** disgrace.” He also went on to share an arktimes.com article talking about Rapert being locked out of his Twitter account. Commenting on that, Desai wrote: “Consequences for hate speech.”
In a Facebook Live video Dec. 4, Rapert said someone reported his response to Desai on Twitter where the state senator claimed that he would “offer some facts that warrant your study.”
“Islam is the only belief system I am aware of in the world that directs its adherents to kill anyone who refuses to convert to Islam or submit to Sharia Law,” Rapert claimed in the tweet, according to KTHV, which he held up on a piece of paper to the camera during the video. “Who would want to elect someone who believes this?”
He asked his Facebook followers: “Who was the one who was hateful there? It was definitely this Democratic candidate from East Arkansas…He uses an expletive…and I do not. Guess what? Twitter decides to send me a message and say, ‘We want you to take down that tweet and admit that this is a violation of Twitter rules as hateful conduct.’ I said, ‘I would appeal that decision’.”
State Senator Joyce Elliott posted on her Facebook page that she in no way agrees with “smearing or even hinting at smearing Muslims for their religion. My religious belief is not superior to that of the Muslim faith. As a person, I am not superior to anyone.”
Outgoing state Rep. Clarke Tucker condemned Rapert’s statement, tweeting that “When officials make statements like this, it poses a threat to the fundamental American values of freedom, democracy and security. Our nation’s diversity is to be celebrated—not feared. I’d welcome constructive conversation, with @jasonrapert or anyone, on ways we can do that.”
In a statement, Rapert said, according to KTHV: “At no time did I say anything disparaging about Muslims, even though I absolutely disagree with some of their beliefs including teachings that have led others to commit terrorist acts against innocent people in the name of Islam.”
