The U.S. Department of Energy July 14 announced additional Biden-Harris administration appointees, including Indian American Arpita Bhattacharyya.
The new appointees have joined the team to help advance President Joe Biden’s ambitious Build Back Better agenda to combat climate change, create good-paying jobs, and win the clean energy future for all Americans, according to the DoE news release.
Bhattacharyya will serve as the Chief of Staff to the Deputy Secretary of Energy at the U.S. Department of Energy, David M. Turk.
“DOE is thrilled to welcome these extraordinary individuals who are committed to championing climate solutions and delivering on President Biden’s promise of a more prosperous, equitable clean energy future,” said the Department of Energy Chief of Staff Tarak Shah. “Their talent and innovative spirit are invaluable to our success and making our clean energy future a reality.”
Bhattacharyya most recently led strategic projects at Impossible Foods, working to bring low-emission food technology to market. She previously worked at SunPower, developing commercial solar projects for Fortune 500 companies and later leading the Channel Project Development and Finance team, her bio notes.
Bhattacharyya has also worked closely with the U.S. and international governments on collaborative climate partnerships at the Center for American Progress. She holds an MBA from the Yale School of Management and a B.A. from Carleton College.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.