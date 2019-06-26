A startup was the first-place finisher in the University of Chicago’s New Venture Challenge, taking home a Rattan L. Khosa financed $365,000 award.
The University of Chicago June 6 announced that My Art Cache, a private online matching platform for art industry professionals, dealers and buyers to enable fine art dealers to capture lost sales and liquidate “hidden” inventory, won the Rattan L. Khosa first-place prize.
The $365,000 prize included $150,000 from Khosa, CEO and founder of AMSYSCO Inc., as well as $215,000 from eight additional investors. This year’s first place prize is the largest of any business school competition, the release said.
Startups promoting a “cricket-based superfood powder” and “manufacturing solution for laser chip marketing” were among the innovative teams competing during the finals of the challenge. For the first time in the program’s 23-year history, 12 teams presented their business plans for a chance at $850,000 — the largest total cash prize pool awarded at the NVC – thanks to a gift from Chicago Booth Indian American alumnus Khosa, according to the university.
“It’s gotten too hard to choose, and that means that teams who didn’t get into the finals may do very well,” said Steven N. Kaplan, Chicago Booth’s Neubauer Family Distinguished Service Professor of Entrepreneurship and Finance and the Kessenich E.P. Faculty Director for the Polsky Center.
Other winners of the 2019 NVC included GGLeagues, an eSports league that promotes community among gamers through structured competitive recreational leagues and live in-person gaming events; Aegis AI, an AI software that automatically identifies guns and public safety threats in security camera feeds to notify security and law enforcement; and Five to Nine, a platform that increases workplace connectivity and inclusion while leveraging analytics to enhance the employee experience.
The NVC finals is one of the marquee events of the UChicago Innovation Fest. Now in its fourth year, Innovation Fest celebrates pioneering discovery and entrepreneurial endeavors at the University of Chicago. Led by the Polsky Center, the month of events, workshops and accelerator programs highlights the breadth and impact of innovation at UChicago in the areas of entrepreneurship and research commercialization, scientific advancements, and social and global impact.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.