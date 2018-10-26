An Indian American high school art teacher in New York has introduced his childhood superhero, Laserman, to the public.
Rajive Anand, of Pelham Bay, who has taught art at Lehman High School for the past two decades, introduced the book, “Laserman – New York’s Brightest – The World’s First Indian American Superhero,” which is narrated in the classic comic book style, similar to that DC and Marvel comics.
“Laserman” is the 21st century superhero tale of William Khan, a brilliant 15-year-old high school student from Jackson Heights, Queens, according to a Bronx Times report.
One day while working at his father’s laboratory, William discovers a mysterious technological device which unleashes an awesome power from within him, the report noted.
The young hero soon realizes he possesses the ability to travel as pure energy on any form of communication at the speed of light, it said.
“True to his heroic alter ego’s namesake, William can fire a laser from his third eye, but at what cost to himself and his loved ones?” according to the report.
A Rhode Island School of Design alumnus, Anand serves as writer and artist for his self-published 32-page comic book origin issue meticulously hand-painted in watercolor, the publication said.
His comic book is a statement about identity, personal transformation and understanding one’s self, it noted. Though Laserman’s heritage is crucial to his character and costume, the “Master of Light” stands for light, truth and liberty for all people, according to the report.
“Laserman tells all of us that we can find the light within ourselves,” he told the publication.
An avid comic book fan, Anand grew up reading the crime fighting adventures of Spider-Man, Batman and Superman, but found it difficult relating to them, it said.
In 1985, the then 12-year-old created Laserman with the dream of discovering his own inner strength to oppose the forces of injustice and oppression.
A world traveler since he was 15, the Fulbright Scholar has taught art to students in several countries including France, Germany, India, Nepal, Vietnam and Cambodia, according to the Times.
Anand has five Laserman issues fully written and drawn and says his superhero’s future holds many more energetic adventures, it said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.