ARTESIA, Calif. – The Artesia Chamber of Commerce Dec. 10 installed its new board of directors and held its 2019 holiday party here at Guru restaurant.
State Senator Bob Archuleta installed the organization’s officers for 2020 at a formal ceremony which was witnessed by about 150 guests including local elected officials and their representatives, according to a press release.
At the event, as each year, Artesia Chamber business and civic members came together to celebrate the year’s successful achievements including recruiting new members, hosting new openings and business luncheons.
Outgoing president Parimal Shah, in his speech, acknowledged the 2019 board for their hard work and commitment to local businesses and residents. Incoming president Manu Patel said he plans on new initiatives in the upcoming year, including, “a business expo, community outreach, educational seminars and networking throughout the year.”
A special presentation honoring all those who have supported the Chamber over the years was made by the incoming communications director, Sam Desai, while past president Shaila Patankar thanked the sponsors for the event.
