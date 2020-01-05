ARTESIA,Calif. – The annual city of Artesia community holiday party and toy giveaway was held at Padelford Park on Dec. 19. Each child was given a toy while enjoying a delicious dinner and listening to Christmas music, according to a press release.
Greeting the children as they entered were Mayor Ali Taj, mayor pro-tem Rene Trevino and councilmember Tony Lima. Also present were Artesia Chamber of Commerce president Parimal Shah and incoming-president Manu Patel. Shah reiterated that the Chamber was happy to and would always back events that benefit the residents of the city.
Officers and members of the Indo American Cultural Society which also supported the cause were present including Yogi Patel who donated the toys, Raju Patel and Anil Desai.
