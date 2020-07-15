Dr. Aruna Subramanian is part of a team of Stanford medicine researchers who are launching a clinical trial to test whether an oral drug can reduce symptoms and viral shedding in people with COVID-19, according to a Stanford news release.
The researchers aim to enroll 120 participants who have been recently diagnosed with the disease but not been hospitalized.
Researchers are hoping that Favipiravir, an antiviral medication that was first approved to treat influenza, will be effective in reducing the severity of symptoms and in shortening the duration of COVID-19.
Subramanian, an Indian American clinical professor of medicine and one of the investigators for the study, said in the release: “We hope that this drug can help to reduce transmission within families, groups and schools,” adding: “Plus, it would be really nice to have pills that can be given early on to make people get better faster.”
The drug has not been approved by the Food and Drug Administration. There are other trials investigating the drug, but this is the first time it will be tested in outpatients in the U.S., Subramanian said. It has been approved to treat COVID-19 in Russia, China and India.
“Favipiravir could be very important for symptom relief, especially for patients with mild cases who can have symptoms for a long time,” Subramanian said. “We’ve seen a number of symptoms continue, such as coughs, shortness of breath, fatigue.”
