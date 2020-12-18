AMARAVATI – On a day when the protests against the trifurcation of Amaravati turned a year old with the Telugu Desam Party leaders, led by its national president, N. Chandrababu Naidu, commemorating the struggle for one capital, Bonda Umamaheswara Rao, an ex-TDP MLA from the Vijayawada Central constituency, has lent his support to the cause from the U.S.
"Snow storms, floods, heat waves, nothing can stop our righteous fight for dream capital Amaravati. We will fight till our last drop of blood," claimed Rao.
He also shared a video in which he and a bunch of NRI Amravati supporters echoed with the local protesters at Amaravati from continents away.
"We don't want three capitals, Amaravati is better," Rao said as others raised slogans from Washington amid incessant snowfall.
The NRI protesters braved heavy snow to demonstrate with posters and placards which read “One State, One Capital,” “Our Amaravati, Our Capital” and “Let us raise our voice for our capital,” among others.
