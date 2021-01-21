At the Jan. 19 Asian American Pacific Islander Ball celebrating the inauguration of President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris, IMPACT co-founder Raj Goyal was jubilant about the rapid rise of an Indian American to be the vice president. "We never knew how quickly we may see a 'desi' at the national level. When I was elected to the Kansas legislature in 2006, it was unimaginable. We've come so far in such a short period of time,” he said. (Biden Inaugural/IANS photo)