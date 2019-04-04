The American Society of Civil Engineers recently honored Indian American professor Amarjit Singh with its Construction Management Award.
Singh learned of the award in February when society executive director Thomas W. Smith sent a letter, which was provided to India-West.
Singh, who was formally honored with the award March 9, was awarded for innovation and research aimed at improving construction around the globe.
In addition to a certificate for the honor, Singh was gifted a cash prize of $1,250.
Only one award is given in any year at an annual function of the American Society of Civil Engineers.
This award is granted on the basis of outstanding contributions to the field of construction management as a practitioner, educator or researcher either in the form of written presentations, scholarly work, or notable performance, a news release said.
Singh’s many achievements in different countries, his vast publications on innovative and pioneering topics, and his scholarship, as well as cutting edge research on mitigating wave energies in harbors and monitoring distress in airport pavements enabled him to receive this award, the release said.
He is the first Indian American to receive this award since it was launched in 1974, it said.
In addition to his present position as professor of civil engineering at the University of Hawaii, Singh is honorary president of the International Structural Engineering and Construction Society, and editor-in-chief of the Journal of Legal Affairs and Dispute Resolution in Engineering and Construction.
Singh earned a bachelor’s degree in 1976 from the Indian Institute of Technology Delhi.
