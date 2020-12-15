The American Society of Engineers of Indian Origin recently hosted the 33rd Annual National Convention focusing on Global Engineering and Technologies, during which it honored eight individuals.
This virtual convention – the objective of which is to provide a forum to promote and share advancements related to latest cutting-edge innovations and technologies across various engineering disciplines – was held Dec. 5-6.
The two-day event featured keynotes and multiple interactive sessions with prominent business and technology leaders, scientists, media personalities, educators, policy makers, and investment bankers, according to a news release.
The convention had multiple interactive sessions led by subject matter experts providing information and insight on many topics related to the convention theme, the release said.
Speakers included Viome CEO Naveen Jain, Palo Alto Networks senior VP Anand Oswal, Prof. Solomon Darwin of U.C. Berkeley-Haas Center for Corporate Innovation, Halliburton chief data-scientist Dr. Satyam Priyadarshy, Surbhi Kaul, GM and head of product at Juniper Networks; space and robotics scientist Dr. Sreeja Nag, and Eclipz chief information security officer Matthew Rosenquist, among many others.
The convention was put together by ASEI president Jwalant Lakhia along with convention co-chairs Rakesh Patel and Bhavesh Joshi. The program chair was ASEI Michigan Chapter president Vatsala Upadhyay. ASEI Silicon Valley Chapter president Piyush Malik served as Convention Content chair, the release said.
Eight outstanding achievers and those who contributed to ASEI growth and the society at large were honored on the second day of the event.
The ASEI Lifetime Achievement Award was awarded to Naveen Jain, CEO, Viome, and chairman, Moon Express; ASEI Entrepreneur of the Year was Jyoti Bansal, serial entrepreneur and a Silicon Valley technology visionary; Engineer of the Year Award in mechanical/solar energy was given to Professor D. Yogi Goswami, distinguished university professor and director of the Clean Energy Research Center at the University of South Florida; and Engineer of the Year in product engineering and operations management was given to Deval Desai, vice president and India Country head of Magna International.
ASEI also honored four others for their dedicated service to ASEI.
The ASEI Service Excellence Award was given to Rakesh Patel, former president and current treasurer at ASEI; the Hari Bindal ASEI Founders Award to Vatsala Upadhyay, ASEI Michigan president; and leadership and contribution to ASEI was awarded to Rakesh Guliani and Sunita Dublish of the ASEI Silicon Valley Chapter.
"ASEI is very pleased to recognize all awardees for their dedication, hard work, and exemplary contribution in their respective fields,” Lakhia said. “We plan to continue with our annual tradition of acknowledging those who have made outstanding contributions in technology and engineering and those who have done extraordinary work to support ASEI."
ASEI Board member Dr. Thomas Abraham, who served as awards committee chair, said that ASEI is a great organization providing broad platform for the Indian origin engineers, technologists and scientists and it provides wide networking opportunities for all engineering professionals as well as to make them engaged in new technologies.
“ASEI resources can be pooled to benefit in India’s development,” he added.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.