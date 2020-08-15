Naperville, Illinois, Mayor Steve Chirico and the Naperville City Council have approved the appointment of Ashfaq Syed to the Naperville Public Library Board of Trustees.
Syed’s appointment is for a three-year term from Aug. 4 through May 30, 2023.
Syed has a passion for community service as reflected by his considerable involvement in many non-profit organizations, which includes local as well as institutions in India and the United Arab Emirates. Some of his efforts were directly responsible for creating jobs for hundreds of young people, according to a news release.
The Indian American has been working with the consul general of India as well as with a number of grassroots community initiatives.
Syed has a reputation for active civic engagement and has hosted events for the lieutenant governor, members of Congress, senators, mayors, judges and other elected officials on behalf of social, political, and other non-profit organizations in the Chicago area.
He has successfully contributed to Naperville’s 2020 Census efforts by planning and organizing virtual panel discussions, and producing and posting Census 2020 videos featuring Naperville community leaders and elected officials, noted the release.
He is an active member of the Islamic Center of Naperville and was the vice chair of its Political Engagement Committee.
“It is a prestigious assignment and it would be my honor to put my best effort to serve the Naperville community and measure up to the expectations of Mayor Chirico and the City Council,” Syed said in a statement.
