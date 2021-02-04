A young Indian American man who got his feet wet as an official during the President Barack Obama administration, is seeking to win the gubernatorial seat in Maryland.
If elected during the 2022 cycle, 31-year-old Ashwani K. Jain says that he will be the state’s first governor of color, according to his campaign site.
“But while a voice like mine has never been in the governor’s office, in a state that is younger and more diverse than it's ever been, voices like mine are growing and deserve to be represented,” Jain said on his campaign site.
“The world has changed. Our politics need to adapt. Because Marylanders like me are tired of a broken system and ‘waiting our turn,’ all while having the same debates, over the same issues, with the same people for decades,” Jain adds.
The Democratic candidate, challenging Republican incumbent Larry Hogan, says on his campaign site that he refuses to wait his turn when the state he was born and raised in continues to have the highest incarceration rate in the nation of Black men aged 18-24; allows fracking and the operation of coal-fired power plants; makes it difficult for individuals to access abortion care and transgender people to access hormone replacement therapy; makes it difficult for our seniors and our disabled community to find affordable and accessible homes; still treats opioid addiction as a crime instead of a disease; has residents pay some of the highest taxes in the nation, yet still underfund our public schools by almost $3 billion a year; and has not done enough to get money out of politics.
“The world has changed and our politics needs to adapt. It’s time to change the narrative of who deserves a seat at the table,” he said.
Jain says he is running for two main reasons – structural change and solving the state’s issues using a “relief, recovery and reform” agenda.
In it, Jain details how he will tackle more than a dozen items, including COVID-19 relief, assisting seniors, the rights of women and the LGBTQ+ communities, helping small business, and addressing healthcare, education and the criminal justice system, among others.
Jain becomes the second Democrat to enter the 2022 election for governor, joining state Comptroller Peter V.R. Franchot as the only declared candidates. Several Democrats and Republicans are eyeing the race, according to a Maryland Matters report.
Jain held multiple roles during the Obama administration, working at the White House and in the Department of Health and Human Services. He also served as director of outreach for the administration’s “cancer moonshot,” which was headed by then-Vice President Joe Biden, the report said.
Jain was one of 33 Democrats who sought the four at-large seats on the Montgomery County Council in 2018. He finished a relatively strong eighth in the impossibly crowded field, amassing 19,367 votes ― and impressing political professionals with his smarts and inspiring life story (see India-West article here: https://bit.ly/3rdQj1X).
The son of Indian immigrants who grew up in Maryland, Jain was a childhood cancer survivor, who said his illness gave him a higher purpose. He recalled recovering in a hospital and watching young children die and their parents suffer financial ruin.
“I turned from survivor to advocate,” he said in the report. “I found my purpose in public service.”
During the 2018 campaign, Jain often told a story about being in the Make-a-Wish program, which grants children with grave illnesses a fantasy wish. Jain’s was to meet actor Denzel Washington ― a meeting that took place backstage in 2005 at a Broadway theater, where Washington was starring in a revival of Shakespeare’s “Julius Caesar,” the report adds.
Jain has been a volunteer with the Make-a-Wish organization ever since ― and a poster of Washington as Caesar hung behind Jain during his announcement video Feb. 3, along with a printed sheet of computer paper that said, plainly, “Jain for Governor,” taped to a whiteboard, it said.
Jain did not participate in Montgomery County’s public financing system for political candidates in 2018, and proved to be a skillful fundraiser. He took in about $233,000 for his council race, including $47,000 from his own pocket. President Obama’s Housing and Urban Development secretary, Julian Castro, headlined a fundraiser for Jain during his 2018 campaign. Earlier this year, closing out his campaign account and opening one for his gubernatorial bid, Jain forgave the $47,000 debt, the report adds.
In his announcement speech, Jain said that he would be the first millennial governor in the U.S. and the first governor of color in Maryland.
But he would not be the first young Obama administration veteran to run for governor of Maryland, the report said.
In 2018, Krishanti Vignarajah, who had been policy director for first lady Michelle Obama, and Alec Ross, an author and entrepreneur who had been a tech adviser to secretary of State Hillary Clinton, both sought the Democratic nomination for governor. They finished fourth and seventh, respectively, in a nine-candidate field.
