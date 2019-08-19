The Asia Society Aug. 12 announced its new class for the Asia 21 Young Leaders program, choosing 39 young innovators from around the world.
The new class includes Indian American Megha Rajagopalan, an international correspondent for BuzzFeed News; Nikhil Pahwa, founder and editor of MediaNama in India; Suhani Jalota, founder and CEO of the Myna Mahila Foundation in India; and Indo Canadian Rhea Singhal, founder & CEO of Ecoware. Seven other South Asians from throughout the subcontinent were also chosen for this year’s class.
The Asia 21 Young Leaders Initiative promotes mutual understanding and effective collaboration among the next generation’s influential leaders, notes the Asia Society. “These collaborations are crucial because they provide the opportunity for growth, address a country’s or the region’s most pressing challenges, and demonstrate the impact that the Asia 21 initiative and its network provide to the Asia-Pacific region,” states the organization on its Web site.
Tony Bricktua, a spokesman for the Asia Society, said in a press statement: “Each year, Asia Society chooses individuals who are proven leaders in their fields and have demonstrated a commitment to values-based leadership and public service — whether they are activists, artists, educators, journalists, scientists, or social entrepreneurs.”
BuzzFeed News correspondent Rajagopalan is currently based in the Middle East. Rajagopalan is an international correspondent for BuzzFeed News, based in the Middle East. Previously, she was BuzzFeed News' inaugural China bureau chief and a political correspondent for Reuters in Beijing. She has reported widely across China, South Korea and Southeast Asia on stories ranging from the North Korean nuclear crisis to the drug war in the Philippines.
Rajagopalan was awarded the Human Rights Press Award for first documenting the rise of mass surveillance targeting Muslim minorities in China. In 2019, she won a Mirror Award for her work uncovering the links between Facebook and communal violence in Sri Lanka.
She is a recognized expert on the subject of mass surveillance.
“As a journalist, leadership means telling important stories that other media organizations are ignoring, and telling them ethically and with sensitivity,” said Rajagopalan in a press statement.
Pahwa is founder and editor of MediaNama, a publication and community focused on helping build an open, fair, and competitive digital ecosystem, according to his Asia Society bio. He is a leading voice for internet freedom in India, who has advocated for the right to privacy and has pushed back against India’s biometric ID system, censorship rules, and surveillance.
Pahwa is a founding member of PEN Delhi, the Delhi chapter of PEN International, which campaigns against attacks on writers. He was also the founding chairman of the Internet Freedom Foundation, which works on open Internet issues in India.
Jalota is founder and CEO of the Myna Mahila Foundation, which is dedicated to women’s health in low-income communities in India. Jalota has focused on projects ranging from adolescent girl health to water and sanitation to social protection policies in South Africa, Thailand, and India.
Previously, she worked on sanitation evaluation projects with IDinsight, UNICEF and the Department of Education in the Philippines. Jalota was named a Forbes 30 Under 30 Asia honoree in 2018 and one of the 50 most powerful women under 50 by India Today in 2018 as a changemaker and social entrepreneur. She also received the Young Achiever’s Mother Teresa Memorial Award in 2018 and the Queen’s Young Leader Award in 2017, representing India.
“Leadership is using knowledge and experience to influence the lives of those left out of the race. It means inspiring the next generation of leaders,” said Jalota in a press statement.
Singhal is founder and CEO of Ecoware, India’s first and largest sustainable packaging company. Singhal founded Ecoware after moving to India from the UK with the sole aim of solving India’s “plastic menace” by creating and distributing a fully compostable alternative.
Ecoware is made from the waste of agricultural crops that would otherwise be burnt, thus contributing to reducing air pollution. Indian Railways, the largest food service operator in India, has switched to Ecoware biodegradables trays.
Singhal was awarded the Nari Shakti Puraskar in 2019, the highest civilian honor for women by the president of India. In addition, she is a World Economic Forum Young Global Leader and a member of the CII National Committee on Women Empowerment & Clean Air.
“If my actions inspire others to dream more, learn more, do more, and become more, then I am a leader,” said Singhal.
The full list of new class members and their bios can be viewed here: asiasociety.org/asia21-young-leaders/class-2019.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.