The Asia Society Aug. 13 announced 39 innovators from around the world for the Asia 21 Young Leaders program, including Indian American Megha Rajagopalan, international correspondent for BuzzFeed News (top left); Nikhil Pahwa, founder and editor of MediaNama in India (top right); Suhani Jalota, founder and CEO of the Myna Mahila Foundation in India (bottom right); and Indo Canadian Rhea Singhal, founder & CEO of Ecoware. (Asia Society photos compiled by India-West)