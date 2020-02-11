Asia Society Northern California announced Feb. 6 that Indian American scientist and innovator Roopam Sharma will be honored with the Asia Game Changer West Award April 7 at the society’s second annual gala in San Francisco, Calif.
This event honors those making positive contributions to the future of local communities, Asia, and the world.
The awardees are individuals, organizations, and movements that have inspired, enlightened, and shown true leadership in areas that reflect Asia Society’s core pillars of policy and business, arts and culture, and education, said the organization.
Sharma is a cognitive scientist and inventor creating social impact through disruptive technological inventions that solve perennial problems, according to his bio.
He is the co-founder of Manovue, the world’s first intelligent personal assisting system for the visually-impaired. Manovue employs artificial intelligence and the internet in the form of an inexpensive wearable glove and an earpiece, allowing the visually impaired read printed text, eliminating the need for braille language.
Sharma is the youngest person ever to be recognized as one of the Top Innovators under 35 by the MIT Tech Review for the year 2016 and was awarded 2016’s Gifted Citizen Prize.
In 2019, Forbes Asia named Sharma in their annual ‘30 under 30’ 2019 list. Most recently, he accepted the World Health Summit Startup Award for his notable work with Eyeluminati, his company which developed Manovue.
Sharma earned a bachelor’s of technology degree in computer science and engineering at Manav Rachna University.
