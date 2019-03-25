Asia Society Northern California announced Mar. 13 that Dr. Narinder Singh Kapany will be honored with the Asia Game Changer West Award.
As a researcher, Kapany is widely acknowledged as “the father of fiber optics,” which has changed the world in multifarious ways, a society news release said.
The Indian American scientist has over 100 patents and has received many awards, including the “Fiat Lux Award” from the U.C. Santa Cruz Foundation in 2008. He has published over 100 scientific papers and four books on optoelectronics and entrepreneurship.
A graduate of the Agra University in India, he completed advanced studies in optics at the Imperial College of Science and Technology, London, and received his doctorate from the University of London in 1955. His career has spanned science, entrepreneurship and management, academia, publishing, lecturing and farming, his bio notes.
Kapany has endowed a chair of Sikh Studies at U.C. Santa Barbara and a chair each in optoelectronics and entrepreneurship at U.C. Santa Cruz. His personal interests include philanthropy, art collecting, and sculpting.
Kapany’s “Dynotic Sculptures” have been exhibited at the Exploratorium in San Francisco and other museums. He has established a gallery of Sikh Art at the Asian Art Museum in San Francisco and is the founding chairman of the Sikh Foundation. He continues to oversee the activities of the Sikh Foundation as chairman, the bio added. (See earlier story in India-West here: https://bit.ly/2FsBROL)
Kapany will be formally honored April 9 at the inaugural Game Changer West Awards gala in San Francisco.
An expansion of the Asia Society's Asia Game Changers awards in New York, this event identifies and honors true leaders who are making a positive contribution to the future of Asia, the release said.
Awards will be bestowed to individuals, organizations and movements that have inspired, enlightened, and shown true leadership in areas that reflect Asia Society’s core pillars of policy and business, arts and culture and education, it said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.