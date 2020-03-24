The campaign team of former Vice President Joe Biden, a Democratic candidate for president in 2020, March 17 announced that the Asian American Action Fund and Tri-State AAAF of Ohio, Kentucky and Indiana endorsed Biden.
AAAF’s endorsement builds on the wide support for Biden among Asian American Pacific Islander leaders and organizations.
Earlier this year Biden also received the endorsement of AAPI Victory Fund, Former Secretary of Commerce and U.S. Ambassador to China Gary Locke, and former Secretary of Commerce and Secretary of Transportation Norm Mineta, according to a news release.
AAAF said it “proudly endorses Vice President Joe Biden for president. Given the grave moment America is in, we know that leadership requires swift, detailed, and decisive action.”
Biden has spoken out against xenophobia, and his Asian American Pacific Islander plan includes the Department of Justice fully prosecuting and prioritizing hate crimes – the same hate crimes that have spiked against AAPIs since COVID-19 pandemic started.
He specifically states that “Acts of racism and xenophobia against the Asian American and Pacific Islander community must not be tolerated,” the release said.
“The choice couldn’t be clearer,” it added. “President Donald Trump just announced an office of denaturalizing citizens. Biden, in contrast, voted for the 2006-2007 comprehensive immigration reform bill, which was the best chance we had to date to pass immigration reform,” according to the AAAF release.
As president, Biden has promised to immediately begin working on comprehensive immigration reform, preserve family reunification, reinstate DACA, rescind the Muslim ban, and end family separations. He has substantial plans on overcoming language barriers and funding entrepreneurs of color, it said.
“Biden's detailed and thorough COVID-19 plan is a good example of his policy positions. He would inject immediate funding to local, state, and federal governments, support telemedicine to maximize thinly-stretched healthcare resources, and restore CDC funding while creating global health task forces,” the AAAF release said. “Biden calls for free vaccines, paid sick leave, and overtime for healthcare workers. Importantly, he calls for reversing Trump’s onerous public charge rule which has made immigrant families fearful of seeking healthcare. This plan would save lives and prevent our hospitals from being overwhelmed.”
The fund added: “We believe in Joe Biden’s message of unity, and his track record of delivering on legislation including the groundbreaking Violence Against Women Act, Affordable Care Act, Cancer Moonshot, Brady Background Checks law, and the ban on assault weapons and high capacity magazines. We see his campaign welcoming supporters from all campaigns including those of the two first AAPI presidential candidates Sen. Kamala Harris and Andrew Yang, as well as Sen. Cory Booker, Sen. Amy Klobuchar, Pete Buttigieg, and Beto O'Rourke.”
“He is endorsing policies from Senator Elizabeth Warren (her bankruptcy plan) and Senator Bernie Sanders (free college tuition for families making less than $125,000.) We need a leader who can win, learn, grow, and bring our country together,” the release said.
The AAAF said it also wants to acknowledge Bernie Sanders’s efforts to stretch the national policy debate in healthcare, tuition assistance and other areas, as well as his campaign’s extraordinary efforts to reach AAPI voters and highlight AAPI stories and staff.
Their volunteers and staff have reached out to communities in 15 API languages and continually made efforts to elevate immigrant and refugee leadership, it said.
Biden has promised to elevate and increase AAPI representation in government, and will appoint AAPIs to the highest level of government, the release said.
The Obama-Biden administration appointed three Cabinet Secretaries (VA Secretary Eric Shinseki, Commerce Secretary Gary Locke, and Energy Secretary Steven Chu) and more AAPI judges than all previous administrations combined, it said.
“Our board is unified on the urgency to defeat Donald Trump this November. Our lives and the lives of our community depend upon it,” the fund concluded.
